The 'East Hampton Of New Jersey' Is A Charming Borough On The Gold Coast With Pretty Beaches And Cute Stores
Stretching from Perth Amboy in the north to Cape May Point in the south, the over-140-mile Atlantic coastline of the Jersey Shore is home to sprawling sandy beaches, over 100 quaint towns, and plenty of opportunity for seaside fun and recreation. Hot spots like the Atlantic City Boardwalk and the underrated Cape May Beach draw millions of visitors every year, with Atlantic City alone hosting over 27 million visitors annually, according to official city records. For those who want a more down-home experience, several lesser-known Jersey Shore beach towns are equally as charming — such as Bay Head.
Despite being named the No. 1 "Jersey Shore Town To Visit This Summer" by Travel + Leisure, Bay Head remains somewhat under the radar. Located along Jersey Shore's Gold Coast, less than two hours from Manhattan, this quiet coastal borough is a fitting rival to the affluent East Hampton. If you don't have a car, simply hop on the New Jersey Coast Line commuter train south from New York Penn Station to reach this coastal oasis in under three hours. When you arrive, wander along Bay Head's 1.3-mile stretch of white sand beach backed by gorgeous Shingle and Colonial-Revival style homes for a breath of fresh ocean air and a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of big city life.
The perfect beach escape in Bay Head
Unlike other destinations along the East Coast, such as the blissful stretch of Virginia Beach and the thrilling rides of Coney Island, Bay Head Beach isn't separated from the town by a boardwalk. This means you can access the sandy shores directly from town, and many beachfront properties even have beach access directly from their door. Just imagine waking up in the morning and opening the window to hear the crashing sounds of the ocean waves directly outside, unhindered by traffic, tourists, or road noise. Total bliss! Similar to most New Jersey beaches, there is a fee to enter. You can purchase a pass in advance from the Bay Head Improvement Association in town. Day-pass badges might be cash only.
The beach itself is clean and quiet, making it an ideal spot for sunbathing, relaxing, and walking along the shores. If you fancy getting wet, Bay Head Beach is generally safe for swimming, especially during summer when lifeguards are on duty, though beachgoers should check the current conditions before swimming. Surfers enjoy the thrill of big waves at Bay Head's exposed beach break all year round. However, the cleanest swells come in July, when the bay benefits from light offshore winds. One of the unique things about Bay Head Beach is the abundance of sea glass buried on the shore, making it a haven for beachcombers and sea glass hunters. So come with an empty bag or bucket to pick up some treasures.
Community and local business in Bay Head
Directly behind the beach, you'll find a charming seaside town brimming with historic architecture, cute shops, and quality local eateries. East Avenue, which runs directly parallel to the beach, is usually buzzing with friendly locals out for a jog, walking their dogs, or practicing their rollerblading skills. Take a left onto Bridge Avenue, where you'll find an array of shops, bakeries, and restaurants, bringing a sense of vibrancy to the seaside borough. In the morning, stop by Mueller's, a charming local bakery serving everything from pastries and cakes to bread and bagels. This spot is particularly renowned for its classic American donuts and coffee, which sees locals lining out on weekend mornings to get their fix.
The weekly Bridge Avenue Farmer's Market welcomes a delightful buzz to the streets on Thursdays at noon as locals shop for fresh fruit and vegetables. If you're in town, wander around, pick up some picnic ingredients, and chat with local farmers for a unique Bay Head experience. Alternatively, head into Shore Fresh Seafood Market and Restaurant, where you can sample a taste of the day's catch, either to take home and cook for yourself or have prepared for you by talented local chefs.
Community comes to life in Centennial Park at the beach end of Bridge Avenue. Special events like big-screen movies on the green, live music performances, and family-friendly outdoor activities take place throughout the year, while the park's open green space provides the perfect place for kids to play.