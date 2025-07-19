The 'East Hampton Of New Jersey' Is A Charming Borough On The Gold Coast With Pretty Beaches And Cute Stores

Stretching from Perth Amboy in the north to Cape May Point in the south, the over-140-mile Atlantic coastline of the Jersey Shore is home to sprawling sandy beaches, over 100 quaint towns, and plenty of opportunity for seaside fun and recreation. Hot spots like the Atlantic City Boardwalk and the underrated Cape May Beach draw millions of visitors every year, with Atlantic City alone hosting over 27 million visitors annually, according to official city records. For those who want a more down-home experience, several lesser-known Jersey Shore beach towns are equally as charming — such as Bay Head.

Despite being named the No. 1 "Jersey Shore Town To Visit This Summer" by Travel + Leisure, Bay Head remains somewhat under the radar. Located along Jersey Shore's Gold Coast, less than two hours from Manhattan, this quiet coastal borough is a fitting rival to the affluent East Hampton. If you don't have a car, simply hop on the New Jersey Coast Line commuter train south from New York Penn Station to reach this coastal oasis in under three hours. When you arrive, wander along Bay Head's 1.3-mile stretch of white sand beach backed by gorgeous Shingle and Colonial-Revival style homes for a breath of fresh ocean air and a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of big city life.