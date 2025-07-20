Britain's Dramatic 'Stream In The Sky' Is A Unique Destination Not For The Faint Of Heart

There's something so whimsical and charming about traveling by canal boat around Britain. You can follow 2,000 extraordinary miles of canals and rivers from the capital into the countryside, floating in a colorful narrowboat along London's Regent's Canal to Birmingham, one of the U.K.'s most underrated cities, and across the border into Wales. And it's here, close to a lovely little town called Llangollen, that you'll find the UNESCO-listed Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, which carries the waters of the Llangollen Canal 126 feet above the River Dee.

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct is the highest canal aqueduct in the world, inspiring the nickname "the stream in the sky." An extraordinary feat of engineering, its 19 vast arches tower above the Dee Valley. While there's a footpath on one side of the water, the other side is entirely open, offering breathtaking, vertigo-inducing vistas across the North Wales countryside. Completed in the early 19th century, the aqueduct, along with the rest of the U.K.'s Industrial Revolution-era canal infrastructure, was built to carry goods such as coal and metals, with boats pulled by horses along the towpaths.

The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct is a part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, which includes 11 miles of the Llangollen Canal with other buildings such as Llangollen Wharf and Chirk Aqueduct, which straddles the English-Welsh border. Today, the area remains in continuous use, not for coal or slate, but as a charming route for narrowboats and walkers.