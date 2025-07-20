Indie Energy, New England Charm, A Fun Main Street, And Waterfront Views Blend In This Connecticut City

New England is home to some of the oldest settlements in the United States, and the state of Connecticut holds many of these colonial relics. During the 17th century, two early communities were Connecticut's historic capital city, Hartford, and the beloved beach town of Old Saybrook. At the halfway point between these two places became a village now known as Middletown. It's name originated from its proximity to these towns, and today, it's conveniently accessible by car or bus from Bradley International Airport in Hartford or the Northeast Regional Amtrak train line in Old Saybrook.

Since its early days, Middletown has grown into a small city and become a hip university town with a flourishing arts scene, all while maintaining its New England roots and charm. Wesleyan University was founded in 1831 and quickly became a hub for arts, academics, and athletics. The university's influence, combined with the scenic waterfront location and commercial Main Street, have created a place where indie artisan culture thrives in a quintessential New England environment.