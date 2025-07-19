A Crystalline Jewel Lake High In The Italian Alps Is A Secret Kitesurfing And Hiking Paradise
The Italian Alps are a wild and beautiful mountainous region in the north of Italy. There are so many phenomenal places to visit here — like the breathtaking alpine-meadow hiking destination of the Alpe di Suisi — that it's hard to know where to start. But head to the western edge of the mountains, about a 20-minute drive from the border with France, and you'll find the commune of Pontechianale. And sitting on the edge of the village of Maddalena is a stunning lake: Lago di Pontechianale — the perfect base for an Italian Alps getaway.
Pontechianale is located at the top of Valle Varaita, home to Colle dell'Agnello, the second-highest mountain pass accessible by car in Italy. The first inhabitants of the area were likely Ligurians, and Pontechianale changed rulers several times from the Lords of Pont in the 12th century to the House of Savoy in the early 1700s. In 1942, a dam was built to produce electricity, creating the gorgeous artificial lake, Lago di Pontechianale. It provides water for three hydroelectric plants that are located downstream of the lake.
The region is more than its fascinating history, though. Amidst the vast green beauty and a spot of sparkling blue, adventure awaits in various forms.
Outdoor activities at Lago di Pontechianale
Thanks to its location tucked away in the Alps, Lago di Pontechianale is popular for its outdoor adventures. Water sports are big here: intermediate and expert kitesurfers will love getting out on the water, as there are approximately 227 windy days per year here. The best wind for kitesurfing here is from the E and ESE; be aware of trees along the beach when launching and landing. If you're a beginner, Criminal Kite offers kitesurfing courses on the lake. The lake has hiking trails dotted with picnic spots, and there are well-maintained trails in the nearby Aleve Forest. The path around the lake is about 5 km (3.1 miles); TripAdvisor reviewers report that the trail will take about 1-2 hours.
Biking is very popular here — Colle dell'Agnello is a demanding route for cyclists with its steep roads through the mountains. The pass is at over 9,000 feet above sea level, one of the biggest challenges on the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France. In winter, the area is great for skiers; there are five ski lifts and 12.4 miles of groomed ski trails. At the lake, look out for Borgata Chiesa di Pontechianale — the village was submerged during the creation of the dam, and you can see the remains of village buildings during low water levels. Chianale, designated one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, is within a 10-minute drive from the lake; don't miss the charming stone buildings here.
How to get to Lago di Pontechianale and where to stay
Lago di Pontechianale is near the French border and approximately two hours away from Turin by car. Turin is one of the most underrated cities in Italy, and the Turin airport is the closest air hub for visiting Pontechianale, and a great spot to rent a car. You can visit by public transport, but the journey will take much longer — up to five hours. You'll need to get to Saluzzo first, and then you can take bus 106/107 to reach Pontechianale.
While Pontechianale is a rural area, there are still a number of accommodation options near the lake. Hikers will love Rifugio Aleve, a cozy alpine hut that's open during the summer season with tasty dining options; they have 44 beds here. Camping Libac is a campground in Maddalena with a great location, offering 80 pitches. If you want a bit more space, Appartamento G&G is a comfortable one-bedroom apartment. If you really love the Italian Alps, consider making Trentino your next stop — this beautiful alpine town is even paying residents to move there.