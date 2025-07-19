A Crystalline Jewel Lake High In The Italian Alps Is A Secret Kitesurfing And Hiking Paradise

The Italian Alps are a wild and beautiful mountainous region in the north of Italy. There are so many phenomenal places to visit here — like the breathtaking alpine-meadow hiking destination of the Alpe di Suisi — that it's hard to know where to start. But head to the western edge of the mountains, about a 20-minute drive from the border with France, and you'll find the commune of Pontechianale. And sitting on the edge of the village of Maddalena is a stunning lake: Lago di Pontechianale — the perfect base for an Italian Alps getaway.

Pontechianale is located at the top of Valle Varaita, home to Colle dell'Agnello, the second-highest mountain pass accessible by car in Italy. The first inhabitants of the area were likely Ligurians, and Pontechianale changed rulers several times from the Lords of Pont in the 12th century to the House of Savoy in the early 1700s. In 1942, a dam was built to produce electricity, creating the gorgeous artificial lake, Lago di Pontechianale. It provides water for three hydroelectric plants that are located downstream of the lake.

The region is more than its fascinating history, though. Amidst the vast green beauty and a spot of sparkling blue, adventure awaits in various forms.