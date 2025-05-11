A Beautiful Town In The Italian Alps Is Paying People To Move There, But Is It Too Good To Be True?
If living in Italy is somewhere on your life's bucket list, that dream may be closer than you imagine — and Italy's Trentino region is going to pay you to do so, too. Trentino, an idyllic butterfly-shaped region in Northeastern Italy, is home to a network of fantastic ski slopes, extensive hiking trails, and one of Italy's best but lesser-known lakes. It's one of the 33 municipalities that have been flagged by the government for depopulation, an issue they are committed to addressing with a $30 million budget. Trentino is to receive $11 million of the program's budget to be rolled out over two years. The program focuses on cities with fewer than 5,000 residents, and offers keen individuals a whopping $113,000 (€100,000) to move to Trentino — provided that they're willing to roll up their sleeves for an intense home renovation. The grant money allocates $22,650 (€20,000) toward the purchase of an abandoned or derelict home, and $90,600 (€80,000) for renovating it up to living standards.
These depopulation issues that lesser-known Italian destinations are facing are a stark contrast to those of Italy's major cities, which are constantly bogged down by overrated tourist traps and housing crisis struggles. According to CNN, the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, says that the program aims to "revitalize local communities and promote territorial cohesion."
The fine print involved in the Trentino grant
Before you pack your bags and book a one-way ticket to Trentino, there's some fine print worth delving into first. The scheme will accept applications from both Italians and foreigners, provided they are based outside the grant-qualified areas. However, to dissuade current Trentino-based families from simply using the grant money to update their existing homes, only those aged 45 and above are eligible to apply.
The initiative also has certain caps on renovation spending. With the grant money included, you can't go over $217,000 (€200,000) on renovations, which keeps modest and appropriate-sized construction in check. You must be ready to settle in for at least a decade, as the grant stipulates that the purchased and renovated home will be your main residence for at least 10 years, at the risk of paying back the grant. Renting it out is an option as long as it's on a long-term basis and leased at a reasonable rate, so say goodbye to any potential Airbnb opportunities. The rest of Italy has enough problems with short-term rental bans and tourists as it is. While the program is still being finalized, other municipalities, in addition to Trentino, that are slated to be eligible for the grant are Bresimo, Vermiglio, Rabbi, and Primiero. Avid skiers will also be thrilled to know that San Martino di Castrozza is on the list.
The dream versus reality of the Trentino program
Italy is not the only country that's enticing potential residents to its underpopulated towns. Switzerland recently launched a similar pay-to-live scheme in Albinen, a charming village nestled in the Swiss mountains. Trentino's location, which boasts the Dolomites on one side and Lake Garda on the other, is rich with mountainous landscapes, wine-producing terrain, and picturesque villages — enough to romanticize the idea of a fixer-upper project amidst the magnificent backdrop of the Alps. But considerations about the practicality of a renovation in a small Italian village merit due contemplation.
In a discussion on get-paid-to-move programs across Italy and Europe in general, Redditors put in their two cents' worth. "These programs look attractive for a reason," writes user Thanmandrathor on the subreddit r/Expats. "The reality is that these are likely to be low population, economically depressed areas with fewer opportunities and amenities that are in dire need of a resurgence. The programs are to benefit the region, not you specifically (that's a happier circumstance if it works out)." Meanwhile, others are choosing to focus on the bright side: "These villages are generally in amazing areas where usually real estate for new houses or houses closer to large cities is quite expensive," says u/AcceptableAd789. If you're at a period in life where you find yourself yearning for slow living and have time to spare for renovations, then this program could be for you.
The nearest cities to Trentino with airports are Verona (56 miles away), Bolzano (35 miles), and Venice (101 miles). Trentino's two main cities, Trento and Rovereto, are served by Trenitalia and Deutsche Bahn trains, a more convenient mode of transportation, especially during winter months, when car travel requires snow tires or chains.