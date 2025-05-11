A Beautiful Town In The Italian Alps Is Paying People To Move There, But Is It Too Good To Be True?

If living in Italy is somewhere on your life's bucket list, that dream may be closer than you imagine — and Italy's Trentino region is going to pay you to do so, too. Trentino, an idyllic butterfly-shaped region in Northeastern Italy, is home to a network of fantastic ski slopes, extensive hiking trails, and one of Italy's best but lesser-known lakes. It's one of the 33 municipalities that have been flagged by the government for depopulation, an issue they are committed to addressing with a $30 million budget. Trentino is to receive $11 million of the program's budget to be rolled out over two years. The program focuses on cities with fewer than 5,000 residents, and offers keen individuals a whopping $113,000 (€100,000) to move to Trentino — provided that they're willing to roll up their sleeves for an intense home renovation. The grant money allocates $22,650 (€20,000) toward the purchase of an abandoned or derelict home, and $90,600 (€80,000) for renovating it up to living standards.

These depopulation issues that lesser-known Italian destinations are facing are a stark contrast to those of Italy's major cities, which are constantly bogged down by overrated tourist traps and housing crisis struggles. According to CNN, the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, says that the program aims to "revitalize local communities and promote territorial cohesion."