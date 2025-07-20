10 Top Beach Resorts In Aruba, From All-Inclusive Luxury To Family Friendly, According To Visitors

If you and your little pirates of the Caribbean are in the market for a memorable family adventure, the internet cannot stop raving about the family-friendly atmosphere of Aruba Surf Club. Although Surf Club is a timeshare, there are plenty of sites where folks can book villas directly from timeshare owners — and many Aruba vacationers say it's the best beach resort in Aruba if you've got kiddos on deck.

While many of Aruba's family-friendly resort pools tend to be packed to the gills with kids, Marriott's Aruba Surf Club pool game offers plenty of room to stretch out. One Tripadvisor reviewer's first Aruba trip (with a party of 10, including young children and teens) left them raving about the experience, declaring, "Now I get why everyone says this won't be my last visit to Aruba." The resort's friendly and helpful staff, along with its excellent pool setup, are just part of what makes this resort a winner for families with kids in their crew, they noted, citing the lazy river, hot tubs, roomy pools, and waterslide. "This resort is great for families especially children. There is always something to do ... The kids were never bored," they shared. And unlike some resorts, they noted, the Surf Club's lazy river usually has spare tubes hanging around and stays open until 10 p.m.

Guests can fish right on the dock at this well-run resort, which is just a few minutes walk from a strip full of restaurants and shops. Because it's a timeshare and you're renting directly from owners, you'll trade room and maid service for greater privacy and savings on your accommodations spending — something regulars here say is absolutely worth the trade-off to stay in Aruba's family-friendliest spot.