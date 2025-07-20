10 Top Beach Resorts In Aruba, From All-Inclusive Luxury To Family Friendly, According To Visitors
Finding the right resort for that well-deserved Aruba getaway isn't a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Sure, we all want to soak in the sunshine, drinking in the natural splendor of endless jewel-toned waters and relishing in the feel of soft white sand under our feet. And there's nothing quite like having that splendor waiting just outside of your balcony when you greet the day every morning of your trip. But the wish list of little things that make a beach resort feel magical — details like resort culture, cuisine, amenities, and overall vibe — can look a whole lot different from one traveler to the next.
If you're dreaming of a quiet beach to read on or one of Aruba's best all-inclusive resorts for families, the last thing you need is to end up at the party place. Likewise, if you're looking for a resort with a vibrant party scene where guests dance until sunrise, you probably won't appreciate a pool that's already packed with energetic, noisy kids early in the morning. To find the best Aruban beach resort for every travel wish list, we consulted forums on Reddit and Facebook and took a deep dive into a few online review sites. And, as usual, the internet had plenty to say about planning the perfect trip to Aruba.
Marriott's Aruba Surf Club is Reddit's favorite for families with kids
If you and your little pirates of the Caribbean are in the market for a memorable family adventure, the internet cannot stop raving about the family-friendly atmosphere of Aruba Surf Club. Although Surf Club is a timeshare, there are plenty of sites where folks can book villas directly from timeshare owners — and many Aruba vacationers say it's the best beach resort in Aruba if you've got kiddos on deck.
While many of Aruba's family-friendly resort pools tend to be packed to the gills with kids, Marriott's Aruba Surf Club pool game offers plenty of room to stretch out. One Tripadvisor reviewer's first Aruba trip (with a party of 10, including young children and teens) left them raving about the experience, declaring, "Now I get why everyone says this won't be my last visit to Aruba." The resort's friendly and helpful staff, along with its excellent pool setup, are just part of what makes this resort a winner for families with kids in their crew, they noted, citing the lazy river, hot tubs, roomy pools, and waterslide. "This resort is great for families especially children. There is always something to do ... The kids were never bored," they shared. And unlike some resorts, they noted, the Surf Club's lazy river usually has spare tubes hanging around and stays open until 10 p.m.
Guests can fish right on the dock at this well-run resort, which is just a few minutes walk from a strip full of restaurants and shops. Because it's a timeshare and you're renting directly from owners, you'll trade room and maid service for greater privacy and savings on your accommodations spending — something regulars here say is absolutely worth the trade-off to stay in Aruba's family-friendliest spot.
Marriott's Aruba Palm Beach & Stellaris Resort is family-friendly with a fantastic casino
If you've never been to Aruba, you might not know that this Caribbean paradise is also a hotspot for casino gambling. Unlike most spots in the United States (where gambling is legal), Aruba allows gambling for anyone over the age of 18. If you're traveling with kids but you'd love to break away from the crew and spend a little time at the blackjack table, fans of Marriott's Aruba Palm Beach & Stellaris Resort on Eagle Beach say you won't find a better beach resort in Aruba. "Have stayed many times at the Marriott Stellaris — Aruba and it never disappoints," one happy traveler visiting with her family wrote on Tripadvisor, noting the casino is a special draw.
Another Aruba Marriott regular cited amenities like the resort's gelato stand and the lobby bar's high-quality nightly entertainment. "The pools are well kept, grounds are immaculate, beach is nothing short of beautiful. We've tried other properties, this is definitely our favorite!!!" they wrote on Tripadvisor. With hundreds of slot machines and well over two dozen gaming tables, the resort is home to Aruba's largest casino and even boasts a signature cocktail, Stellaris' Dushi Mango Cocktail.
The resort's accommodations have recently undergone renovations, and the result is an airy, modern, and minimalist space that is worthy of its tranquil beach setting. Guests also tend to rave about the staff here. Marriott Palm Beach's many fans also say it's a perfect spot for families traveling with tweens and teens in their parties. "Stellaris hands down," advised one Reddit user on r/Aruba when asked about the best resort for a family with a 9-year-old and 15-year-old. "Your kids will make friends at the pool and the beach is 30 yards away."
Riu offers the best all-around inclusive experience
Hotel Riu's Palm Beach Palace is an all-inclusive resort with many fans who appreciate the resort's balance of a family-friendly environment and decent nightlife for adult guests. Like many of the best all-inclusive resorts, the resort offers a variety of activities and entertainment, including shows, live music, and cooking lessons. There's a decadent spa, a swim-up pool bar, a cute little ice cream parlor, and a variety of food offerings, including Japanese, Italian, fusion, and a steakhouse. Guests love the resort's cleanliness and the stunning, well-maintained beach right outside the hotel. Writing on Reddit, one guest remarked, "The location on Palm Beach is amazing." Right outside the resort, there's also a snorkeling shack.
Guests also tend to rave about the food, which seems to be a cut above the type of fare you might typically find at an all-inclusive resort. "Out of all of the all inclusive places that I have stayed, RIU has been the cleanest and had the best food," one guest shared on Tripadvisor. The resort is also very close to lots of local shopping. If you're looking for a vacation sans kids, the connected Riu Antillas also offers an adults-only all-inclusive experience. The adults-only side features a small casino that guests say is a nice draw, even if you're staying on the all-ages side.
Manchebo is a favorite for low-key vacations
If your dream Aruba vacation is more about the tranquility and quiet of finding yourself immersed in a tropical setting than it is about big entertainment options and watersports, Manchebo is a gorgeous boutique wellness resort that should fit the bill nicely. Residing on Eagle Beach, the resort has just 72 rooms, providing a more intimate and personalized experience with a focus on calm and rejuvenation. Central to the resort's wellness mission is its robust yoga program, which features two open-air shalas overlooking the beach, where guests can partake in heart-centered Pilates and yoga classes — all offered at no extra charge to resort guests. Regulars at Manchebo appreciate the quiet, which they see as a respite from Aruba's vibrant tourism scene. The beach offers plenty of room to stretch out and is among the prettiest on the island. "Less crowded, extremely safe, less watersports, and better waves," remarked one Reddit user with a timeshare at Manchebo.
Guests can opt for an all-inclusive dining experience with an off-resort dinner included with four or more night stays. Manchebo's four tasty restaurants include a Mediterranean-Caribbean fusion bistro, a French steakhouse, a Japanese sushi bar, and a bar and grill, all featuring a wide range of plant-based culinary options. Manchebo's well-appointed accommodations embrace the resort's overall atmosphere of quiet luxury. And the grounds here are simply stunning — as one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "The property is absolutely beautiful. The desert landscaping is meticulously maintained and carefully curated."
Bucuti and Tara is the adults-only spot with the dreamiest beach
Aruba vacationers looking for an ultra-romantic honeymoon spot should look no further than Bucuti and Tara, a chic boutique resort with only 104 rooms. Bucuti and Tara is a small, adults-only resort that actively discourages groups — even wedding groups — of four or more guests, to the extent that they generally do not accept dining reservations for parties of that size, citing the resort's emphasis on quiet and calm.
The beach is beyond stunning, and Bucuti and Tara prides itself on being the Caribbean's only certified carbon-neutral resort. A hidden gem with no surprise charges, the resort also features a wellness program that includes a range of complimentary activities, including personal training, oceanfront Pilates, yoga on the beach, Tai Chi and Qigong energy flow, mindfulness beach walks, strength and conditioning, and a tasty mocktail masterclass. They also offer a range of other small group classes and curated wellness activities, in addition to the resort's dreamy spa menu.
In terms of all-around romantic experiences, past guests say it just doesn't get much better than Bucuti and Tara. Responding to a post requesting luxury five-star resort recommendations on r/Aruba, one Reddit user advised, "I'd 100% go with Bucuti and Tara. Best resort on the island and it's probably not even close. Also, consistently voted one of the best and one of the most romantic resorts in the Caribbean."
Aruba Ocean Villas has the most magical over-water bungalows
The only thing dreamier than a luxurious beach resort is one with dreamy little over-water bungalows and a super attentive staff. Luckily, you'll find both at Aruba Ocean Villas, a super intimate resort that feels like something out of a fairy tale. Each of the resort's eight over-water villas has its own bespoke design using eco-friendly features — think hardwood or stone bathtubs and gorgeous canopy and lounge beds. One might have its own plunge pool, another an oceanside jacuzzi.
The resort's beach bungalows are every bit as dreamy but just a little more pampered and lush, with every dreamy accommodation designed to connect with nature through open-air spaces. The resort also features outdoor and overwater dining options, as well aswine tastings. And when you're ready to explore, they even offer a personal driver.
Guests say the resort is situated far away from the hustle and bustle of Aruba's tourism industry and offers some of the best services available anywhere. Writing on r/Aruba, one guest reported, "We really enjoyed ourselves and they treated us so good." Calling the island a paradise on Tripadvisor, another Ocean Villas guest raved, "We found a paradise! It was perfect getaway for our anniversary — direct access to water, perfect location for stargazing, snorkelling, reading books with an ocean view and breeze!"
The Ritz-Carlton is good for quiet luxury
If you're looking to book island accommodations with all the amenities of a large resort but the quiet luxury of a smaller, more intimate destination, the Ritz-Carlton Aruba might just be perfect for you. Overlooking Palm Beach, the stately resort is so loaded with amenities that you only need to step away from the grounds when you're ready to explore — amenities like six dining venues, a fitness center, a casino, and a 13-room spa featuring signature treatments. For guests with kiddos, there's a family pool. For those who prefer the quiet of a kid-free environment, they've got you covered with an adults-only relaxation pool and hot tub.
Guests can splash around at no extra charge with the Ritz-Carlton's complimentary kayaks, paddleboards, and snorkeling gear. They've even got water hammocks to relax in. But even among all of those amenities, the one thing guests can't seem to stop talking about on Tripadvisor is the hotel's poolside VW bus bar, with its signature artisan cocktails, each a lovingly crafted tropical delight served in a pineapple or coconut. "They are works of art, taste delicious and generous pours!" bragged one Tripadvisor reviewer, while another raved, "The perfect combination of flavor and creativity."
Hyatt Regency Aruba has award-winning Caribbean food
In terms of all-around value at an Aruba resort, you can't beat the Hyatt Regency Aruba. And the fact that it's a great place to eat authentic Caribbean cuisine just makes it that much better. You'll find plenty to keep you entertained throughout your trip here. The resort features an 11,200-square-foot casino, tennis courts, and a wide range of activities like yoga, live music, mixology, and pickleball. The grounds are nothing short of stunning and feature a koi-filled freshwater lagoon and waterfalls.
The all-ages swimming area has a two-story slide and a swim-up grill, but there's also an adults-only pool for guests who'd prefer a little more quiet. Families with younger children will appreciate Camp Hyatt Watapana, a day camp for ages four through 12. Campers participate in scavenger hunts, learn about Aruba, and get to hang out in a dedicated kid zone filled with books, board games, and other sources of indoor entertainment.
Guests praise the resort's customer focus, emphasizing the friendly and approachable staff who are willing to go the extra mile to ensure guests have a remarkable experience. There are also a handful of shops on site, including a jewelry store and coffee bar.
Renaissance Wind Creek has a little something for everyone
Aruba travelers looking for a resort that keeps kids and grown-ups happy will appreciate the Renaissance Wind Creek. The resort is divided into two hotels. For those who prefer a kid-free experience, the adults-only Renaissance Marina serves as an alternative to the roomy Renaissance Ocean Suites. Adult guests can also check out the 15,000-square-foot Wind Creek Crystal Casino, which is open 24 hours.
The resort also has its own little island with romantic dining and a decadent spa. Guests can travel by water taxi to the resort's private beaches — the only private beaches in Aruba, according to the Renaissance website. Adult guests can even grab a cocktail at Mangrove Beach Bar and then hang out with the local flamingo population on Flamingo Beach. There's also a family lagoon, where guests report spying loads of colorful fish.
Many guests cite the private island as the highlight of this resort. "The island's flamingos walk around all day and hang out in various spots on the beach and in the water and it's so much fun to interact with them," shared one reviewer on Tripadvisor.
Holiday Inn Aruba offers the best bang for your buck
If it's your first trip to Aruba and you're trying to stretch your budget as much as possible while getting the lay of the land, the Holiday Inn Aruba Beach Resort and Casino is a great place to do so. Miles above the standard Holiday Inn experience, this Palm Beach resort offers a whole laundry list of activities and amenities like tennis courts, basketball, a fitness center, aqua aerobics, yoga, Pilates, bingo, daily kids' club activities, mini golf, and completely free bike rentals. There's an all-inclusive package available to make your vacation as simple as possible, and it even comes with a spa credit and a discount on water sports rentals.
While it might not be quite as fancy as some of Aruba's boutique and luxury resorts, guests say Holiday Inn has plenty going for it. It's spacious and clean and features some of the best stretches of beach in Aruba. "[T]he quality of the beach in front of the Holiday Inn is much better then the beach in front of the Ritz, in my opinion," wrote one Redditor.
How we chose our list of the best Aruban beach resorts
When it comes to absolutely dreamy beach resorts, Aruba offers an embarrassment of riches. To sort through all of their many amenities and luxury accommodations, we perused countless social media posts requesting recommendations on Facebook and Reddit to find out which resorts everyone seemed to agree were the best in the island country — and the internet delivered, as usual.
We set out to find not just the best Aruban resorts but the best resort for every travel party's unique needs, whether that means adventure, romance, low-effort, budget-stretching, or family fun. After creating a fairly comprehensive list of favorites, it was time to cross-check the top picks by checking Google, Tripadvisor, and Facebook reviews and searching Reddit to determine if each recommendation holds up across the platforms. That left us with a final list of tropical getaways that has a little something for everyone, from romantic hideaways to all-inclusive resorts to family-friendly fun zones. If you needed a sign that it's time to book tickets to Aruba, this list of fantastic Aruban resorts is it.