You know what sounds pretty cool? A big, ole' room full of shiny, antique planes hanging from the ceiling, the command module from the Apollo 11 mission (yes, the one that landed on the moon in 1969), one of the Wright Brothers' actual biplanes from 1903, and even the starship Enterprise model from the original "Star Trek" series. What's not to like? Apparently a lot, as Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum — where all of that stuff is housed — was recently deemed the world's worst museum in the world, per a study by Radical Storage. What gives?

Radical Storage's findings derive from data collected from over 80,000 visitor reviews across the 100 most-visited museums worldwide. Taking keywords and review scores into account, the storage solutions company ranked the five best and worst global museums. On the bottom of the ranking sits the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, with a score of 7.5 out of 100. Ouch. The most common negative word cited in their study was "dull" (an adjective we greatly contest), which popped up in 17.7% of all reviews. Only about 35% of those reviews were generally positive, while 15% were negative.

But would-be visitors to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum can take heart. You can still drop by if you are fascinanted by aviation, avianocs, space flight, tech and history related knick-knacks, or just want something else to do that's totally free while visiting D.C. standards like the Lincoln Memorial or the city's quirkiest attraction that is quickly becoming one of the city's most talked about tourist spots: an old pay phone.