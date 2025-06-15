Washington D.C.'s Quirkiest Attraction Is Quickly Becoming One Of The City's Most Talked-About Tourist Spots
Washington D.C. is a city that eschews all expectations. Often seen as a sought-out destination for family vacations, the Nation's Capital is also considered the best city in America for a solo trip, thanks to its walkable streets and welcoming atmosphere. With a plethora of historical sites, enriching museums, and fantastic food options to choose from, there's simply no shortage of engaging activities to enjoy while vacationing in Washington D.C. If you're in search of simple and fun ways to avoid the crowds during your trip to D.C., it's worth exploring some of the city's more off-the-beaten-path attractions, including the quirky and beloved D.C. Joke Phone.
Located at 3413 Northampton Street in the quiet northwestern suburb of Chevy Chase, the Joke Phone is one of D.C.'s most unique and unusual tourist spots. Here, there are no tickets, security guards, or sprawling lines; just an old repurposed payphone — a historical artifact in its own right — programmed to dispense puns, knock-knock jokes, fun facts, and more. It may not be as extravagant a destination as the sprawling Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, but much of the Joke Phone's charm lies in its simplicity and ease of access. The phone, which is free to use, has quickly become a popular neighborhood hotspot for locals and tourists alike, receiving more than 100 calls a day. "We dialed 5 for a Shakespeare insult," reads an Instagram post from community page @wethepeopledc about a visit to the phone. "More of this please!"
How the D.C. Joke Phone became a treasured local attraction
It may seem unusual to travel out of the way just to visit a pay phone, but the premise behind the Joke Phone speaks directly to the heart and humor of Washingtonians themselves. The installation is the brainchild of Chevy Chase resident Don Rutledge, a perpetual tinkerer and elementary school substitute teacher. In 2023, Rutledge purchased a defunct pay phone online and spent six months rewiring the relic, programming over 700 lines of code into a microcomputer that routes the joke calls through his home Wi-Fi. Though he makes no money from the phone — and spent about $700 of his own cash to make it work — the attraction is a point of pride for the local teacher and the larger community.
At first glance, the Joke Phone looks like an average old-school pay phone. But once approached, you'll notice the sign reads "jokes" rather than "phone. Under the phone itself is a directory listing the comedic offerings available. All recorded by Rutledge, the dial-in jokes, facts, and affirmations are age-inclusive, with options for little kids, older youth, and even parents. In addition to the programmed content, users can dial zero to call "G.O.D. (Guy On Demand)," which connects the user to chat with Rutledge himself or a nearby neighbor. The installation also functions as an actual working phone, capable of placing free calls to nearly anywhere in the world.