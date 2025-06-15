Washington D.C.'s Quirkiest Attraction Is Quickly Becoming One Of The City's Most Talked-About Tourist Spots

It may seem unusual to travel out of the way just to visit a pay phone, but the premise behind the Joke Phone speaks directly to the heart and humor of Washingtonians themselves. The installation is the brainchild of Chevy Chase resident Don Rutledge, a perpetual tinkerer and elementary school substitute teacher. In 2023, Rutledge purchased a defunct pay phone online and spent six months rewiring the relic, programming over 700 lines of code into a microcomputer that routes the joke calls through his home Wi-Fi. Though he makes no money from the phone — and spent about $700 of his own cash to make it work — the attraction is a point of pride for the local teacher and the larger community.

At first glance, the Joke Phone looks like an average old-school pay phone. But once approached, you'll notice the sign reads "jokes" rather than "phone. Under the phone itself is a directory listing the comedic offerings available. All recorded by Rutledge, the dial-in jokes, facts, and affirmations are age-inclusive, with options for little kids, older youth, and even parents. In addition to the programmed content, users can dial zero to call "G.O.D. (Guy On Demand)," which connects the user to chat with Rutledge himself or a nearby neighbor. The installation also functions as an actual working phone, capable of placing free calls to nearly anywhere in the world.