Nestled At The Bottom Of A Steep Trail Is A Unique California Beach That Rewards Patient Explorers

Nestled along the stunning Mendocino Coast, about 20 minutes south of Fort Bragg, Little River Blowhole is an essential stop along any beach and city-filled California road trip. Named for the tiny community it calls home, this unusual formation features a small, sandy beach at the bottom of a steep, fern-lined basin. During high tide, waves flood the beach through a narrow tunnel connecting the blowhole to the Pacific Ocean. But, during low tide, Little River Blowhole becomes the ultimate hidden beach. However, to reach this gem, visitors must rappel 60 feet into the basin, and it's no easy task.

Despite the misleading name, this blowhole is actually a "punchbowl," so don't expect the shooting water you'd find at places like Kauai's most photographed destination, the Spouting Horn. Over thousands of years, pounding, sand-laden waves created a long sea cave in the cliff. As the rock became thinner and thinner, what started as a tiny hole in the cave ceiling — just big enough for a blowhole — completely gave way, leaving behind an exposed, sandy beach basin.

Nowadays, Little River Blowhole is accessible via a half-mile hiking trail maintained by the Mendocino Land Trust. The path itself is almost completely flat, but finding the trailhead takes a little bit of work. There is no direct ocean access from the trail, as the final viewpoints are nestled in the bluffs overlooking the waves.