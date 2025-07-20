Canada's Fishing Village Near Vancouver Has Harbor-Side Streets Glowing With Lively Festivals And Fresh Seafood

It's no secret that British Columbia is a mecca for outdoor and nature enthusiasts. But seafood aficionados will also be happy as a clam visiting this Canadian province, home of Steveston Village. You'll find this harborside destination in Richmond, minutes away from Vancouver, the vibrant city that offers an idyllic and safe solo trip.

Located on the Fraser River, Steveston Village is recognized not only for its culinary delights but also for its lively celebrations. This includes the Steveston Salmon Festival. Steveston Village was a major player in the salmon fishing industry in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and tourists can learn about the neighborhood's early years at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery, a national historic site and museum.

That said, the Steveston Salmon Festival is celebrated every year on Canada Day (July 1). The streets come alive as visitors enjoy performances, a memorable parade, and perfectly cooked salmon. What's more, the proceeds of this event are used to support local initiatives, but take note that admission is free. There's no doubt that the Steveston Salmon Festival will allow you to experience the spirit of the community. The same holds true if you dine at one of the many seafood eateries in the area. Eater ranks Pajo's as one of the best in Richmond, and it's open seasonally.

This quaint waterfront shack at Fisherman's Wharf is best known for its fish and chips, with cod, rock snapper, halibut, and sockeye salmon on the menu. "Pajo's is an absolute gem if you're looking for fresh, crispy seafood with a view," wrote a user on Google. The same individual went on to explain, "The batter on the fish was light, crunchy, and perfectly seasoned." If you love seafood, festivals, and history, Steveston Village has everything you're looking for.