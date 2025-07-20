Canada's Fishing Village Near Vancouver Has Harbor-Side Streets Glowing With Lively Festivals And Fresh Seafood
It's no secret that British Columbia is a mecca for outdoor and nature enthusiasts. But seafood aficionados will also be happy as a clam visiting this Canadian province, home of Steveston Village. You'll find this harborside destination in Richmond, minutes away from Vancouver, the vibrant city that offers an idyllic and safe solo trip.
Located on the Fraser River, Steveston Village is recognized not only for its culinary delights but also for its lively celebrations. This includes the Steveston Salmon Festival. Steveston Village was a major player in the salmon fishing industry in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and tourists can learn about the neighborhood's early years at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery, a national historic site and museum.
That said, the Steveston Salmon Festival is celebrated every year on Canada Day (July 1). The streets come alive as visitors enjoy performances, a memorable parade, and perfectly cooked salmon. What's more, the proceeds of this event are used to support local initiatives, but take note that admission is free. There's no doubt that the Steveston Salmon Festival will allow you to experience the spirit of the community. The same holds true if you dine at one of the many seafood eateries in the area. Eater ranks Pajo's as one of the best in Richmond, and it's open seasonally.
This quaint waterfront shack at Fisherman's Wharf is best known for its fish and chips, with cod, rock snapper, halibut, and sockeye salmon on the menu. "Pajo's is an absolute gem if you're looking for fresh, crispy seafood with a view," wrote a user on Google. The same individual went on to explain, "The batter on the fish was light, crunchy, and perfectly seasoned." If you love seafood, festivals, and history, Steveston Village has everything you're looking for.
Discover Steveston Village's historic attractions in Richmond, British Columbia
The Gulf of Georgia Cannery is far from the only attraction that provides a glimpse into Steveston Village's past. There's also the Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site, a former cannery that dates back to the late 1800s. Now a waterfront park, it has various structures filled with relics and exhibits and aims to educate visitors on canning and shipbuilding, as well as the impact immigrants had on these industries. While there is no admission fee, guided tours are available in the summer for a fee. Likewise, the family-friendly Richmond Maritime Festival is held here every year in late August.
During this two-day celebration, visitors can explore the 8-acre destination and view and tour wooden boats, among other things. Best of all, there is no admission fee. Another free attraction to add to your itinerary is the Steveston Tram, where you can step inside Tram Car 1220. Built in 1913, it was once used on a now defunct local railway system. A short walk from the Steveston Tram is the Steveston Museum and Post Office. This site features exhibits on the local Japanese community, who immigrated and worked at the canneries in Steveston Village.
It's worth mentioning that the Steveston Tram and the Steveston Museum and Post Office are located feet away from Steveston Seafood House. This eatery was named one of the best fine dining restaurants in town via a 2025 online poll from Richmond News. Dinner entrees at this top-rated establishment include striped bass with lemon butter caper sauce and seafood linguini. Of course, there are plenty of other places where you can enjoy a meal. Take, for instance, Catch Kitchen + Bar at Fisherman's Wharf, where you can indulge in dishes like tequila and lime prawns and citrus chipotle halibut.
Additional festivities and tips for planning your visit
Certainly, the best time to visit Steveston Village is spring or summer. The Canadian weather will be pleasant, and you'll discover that a majority of the eateries and attractions are open this time of year. As you may have noticed, Steveston Village's many festivals and events tend to transpire in the warmer months. Aside from the festivities mentioned above, there's also the annual FreshCo Richmond Dragon Boat Festival in late August, where you can witness and cheer on participants as they paddle and battle on the Fraser River. This event honors the area's Asian community, and if you're a foodie, it should be noted that Richmond is famed for its dumpling trail, offering a self-guided dining experience.
In the spring, beginning in May, visitors have the Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration to look forward to. This shrimp is local to British Columbia and can only be consumed fresh this time of year. During the Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration, several eateries in Steveston Village are known to present dishes featuring this crustacean, including Steveston Seafood House and Catch Kitchen + Bar. This jamboree culminates with Spot Prawn Day, complete with cooking demonstrations and musical performances.
You can swiftly reach Steveston Village from Downtown Vancouver in about an hour via public transportation. Take the Canada Line from Vancouver City Centre to Richmond-Brighouse Station. From here, hop on bus 401, which will drop you off near Fisherman's Wharf. Do a day trip or book a room at the Steveston Waterfront Hotel. Take into account that you will pay over $200 a night in the high season. To learn about another tasty destination in British Columbia, read about the "ultimate fishing town" that is a seafood haven and tide-to-table treasure trove.