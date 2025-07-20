This Underrated Town Is The 'Definition Of A Maine Seacoast Town' With Island Charms, Seafood, And Chic Shops

The larger islands around Harpswell, including Sebascodegan Island, Orr's Island, and Bailey Island, are connected to the mainland via bridges, while the smaller islands are only reachable via water. Local businesses such as Casco Bay Kayak and H2Outfitters offer kayak and SUP tours and rentals, allowing you to get out on the water. Or you can park in a harbor or slipway and explore the area for yourself.

Don't fancy taking to the seas? You can still access the three islands connected by land. Bailey Island is perhaps the most popular, attracting visitors with its rugged coastline, outdoor adventure, and quality local seafood restaurants. Cross the historic Cribstone Bridge, built in 1927, and continue all the way to the quiet Bailey Island Beach. There, you can see the memorial Lobsterman's Statue and the fantastic Land's End Gift Shop, where you can pick up gifts and souvenirs to take home.

The island also offers plenty of opportunities for connecting with nature. The Giant's Stairs is a beautiful stone structure at the end of a manageable half-mile trail along the rugged coastline, while the Johnson Field Preserve at Mackerel Cove provides the ideal setting for a picnic. There's no better place to end your day than Cook's Lobster and Ale House, a local institution that's been serving up epic seafood dishes since 1955. Don't leave without trying a delightful lobster roll, complete with a soft toasted bun, fresh lettuce, and mayonnaise!