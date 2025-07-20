This Underrated Town Is The 'Definition Of A Maine Seacoast Town' With Island Charms, Seafood, And Chic Shops
The East Coast is home to a plethora of well-known and beloved beach towns that have enchanted visitors for generations. Among those destinations, the northeastern state of Maine invites millions of vacationers every year to enjoy its wide variety of biomes, towns, and islands. According to data from the Maine Office of Tourism, over 15 million visitors spent time in the state in 2023. As most people flock to popular but crowded destinations like Acadia National Park, the underrated coastal town of Harpswell — declared by Visit Maine as the "definition of a Maine seacoast town" — remains relatively untouched by tourism.
Located on the southeast coast of Maine, just a 45-minute drive north of Portland and 15 minutes south of Brunswick, the perfect base to explore Maine's mid-coast, you'll find the quiet coastal town of Harpswell. Tucked away within Casco Bay in the Gulf of Maine, this charming region is home to over 216 miles of coastline and over 200 islands around the main Harpswell Neck; many are only accessible by boat. Bursting with coastal charm, locally sourced seafood, and scenic forest trails, Harpswell is ranked highly by locals and travelers alike.
Experience the island charm of Harpswell
The larger islands around Harpswell, including Sebascodegan Island, Orr's Island, and Bailey Island, are connected to the mainland via bridges, while the smaller islands are only reachable via water. Local businesses such as Casco Bay Kayak and H2Outfitters offer kayak and SUP tours and rentals, allowing you to get out on the water. Or you can park in a harbor or slipway and explore the area for yourself.
Don't fancy taking to the seas? You can still access the three islands connected by land. Bailey Island is perhaps the most popular, attracting visitors with its rugged coastline, outdoor adventure, and quality local seafood restaurants. Cross the historic Cribstone Bridge, built in 1927, and continue all the way to the quiet Bailey Island Beach. There, you can see the memorial Lobsterman's Statue and the fantastic Land's End Gift Shop, where you can pick up gifts and souvenirs to take home.
The island also offers plenty of opportunities for connecting with nature. The Giant's Stairs is a beautiful stone structure at the end of a manageable half-mile trail along the rugged coastline, while the Johnson Field Preserve at Mackerel Cove provides the ideal setting for a picnic. There's no better place to end your day than Cook's Lobster and Ale House, a local institution that's been serving up epic seafood dishes since 1955. Don't leave without trying a delightful lobster roll, complete with a soft toasted bun, fresh lettuce, and mayonnaise!
Discover Harpswell's seaside delights
Like many of the other pretty little Maine coastal towns, Harpswell delights visitors with its authentic local New England feel and charming local shops. Bailey Island's Seaside Creations, founded by Harpswell local Betty Robbins, is a quaint little gift shop selling crafts by over 100 local artisans. Back on the mainland, Ash Cove Pottery is the perfect place to pick up handmade stoneware pottery pieces, while the community-centered Harpswell Corner Market provides an array of local produce, freshly made pastries, and sandwiches. You can also browse a brilliant selection of quality beers, fine wines, award-winning cheeses, and indulgent chocolates sourced from all across the world at Black Sheep Wine and Beer Shop.
Harpswell benefits from an abundance of freshly caught seafood, including lobsters, oysters, and scallops. This fresh catch is exquisitely showcased in local restaurants, including The Dolphin Marina and Restaurant, where diners can indulge in perfectly prepared Maine coastal fare while enjoying scenic views of Casco Bay and the Calendar Islands. Lobster lovers should check out Hawkes' Lobster in Cundy's Harbor. Established in 1990, this no-frills family-run seafood hub prides itself on supplying the very finest Maine lobsters, handpicked from the Atlantic and delivered straight to your plate.