Situated Between Atlanta And Augusta Is Georgia's Gorgeous Lake Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Beaches
Summers at the southern end of the Appalachian Mountains cross the threshold from rough to downright oppressive. They don't call Georgia's capital "Hotlanta" for nothing. Fortunately, there's an oasis of cool 90 minutes away that can help visitors beat the heat. Lake Sinclair offers camping, fishing, and beaches worthy of a gorgeous weekend getaway from the muggy summer days. Consider it a sibling to another Atlanta getaway, the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, which includes waterfalls, valleys, and trails in a scenic recreational paradise.
The man-made lake's 400 miles of squiggly-shaped shoreline creates an array of coves and hideouts, while its 15,300-acre surface includes generous stretches of open water. The lake's lush green backdrop offers plenty of shade to duck under and hide from the scorching sun. Consider it a greatest hits collection of a perfect waterside escape, providing ample opportunities to swim, boat, fish, camp, and exploit any reason to get wet.
The best things to do at Lake Sinclair
There's no better way to tame the Hotlanta heat than a day at the beach. Lake Sinclair's got you covered. Rocky Creek Park, on the lake's southeastern edge, has all the conveniences and infrastructure of an oceanside beach. There, you'll find picnic tables, a pirate ship playground, grills, restrooms, a pavilion, and vending machines, minus the briny air and riptides. Swimming isn't the only thing to do while there.
There's never a wrong time to cast a line in the hopes of snagging a catch. Lake Sinclair's bluegill, catfish, crappie, and largemouth bass prowl the waters, awaiting a bait and hook. Guests can take advantage of one of several boat ramps and marinas to get on the water. Anglers who prefer stable ground below their feet can fish from the shores, piers, or slips. Check out the T.D. Cheek Fishing Pier, which mixes both the sensation of casting a line from the water while also providing some stability underfoot. After a long day of aquatic play and fishing, you'd best find a place to rest your head. You won't have to look far.
Lake Sinclair offers campsites that let you pitch a tent, snuggle into a sleeping bag, and enjoy the air temperature drop as the sun sets on the horizon. Oconee Springs Park is a favorite among families, with a beach area, camp store, and playground within its grounds. The lake's eponymous campground also offers 33 campsites, with a bathhouse, beach, picnic area, and hiking trails.
Planning your visit to Lake Sinclair
Visitors planning to fly to Lake Sinclair should land in Atlanta, the world's busiest airport. If you're looking for a fun detour before heading to the water, stop by Madison, a picturesque, underrated gem with a lively downtown. Leave room in your budget for a rental other than a car. While there's plenty for you to do on the lake's shores, you're best off snagging a vessel of some kind. Marinas situated along the lakes offer several classes of boats for rent, from powerboats to pontoons, and pricing starts around $275 for a half-day of use. Adrenaline junkies can rent jet skis for $80 an hour. Regardless of your chosen vessel, you'll tucker yourself out by the end of the day. Fortunately, you'll find a place to rest easy.
There's camping, but not everyone enjoys a night in the tent. Lake Sinclair's accommodations include luxurious lakeside villas suitable for a family getaway. Higher-end digs will run you close to $1,000 a night in the height of the summer season, with more reasonably-priced accommodations costing about $300 per night. Travelers with RVs will have plenty of room to roam, with a lakeside RV park offering all the necessary conveniences. Peak season on Lake Sinclair ranges from March until August, so be sure you book your retreat beforehand. There's no wrong time to visit the lake. Just pack seasonally appropriate clothes and whatever gear you need to make your plans a reality.