Situated Between Atlanta And Augusta Is Georgia's Gorgeous Lake Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Beaches

There's no better way to tame the Hotlanta heat than a day at the beach. Lake Sinclair's got you covered. Rocky Creek Park, on the lake's southeastern edge, has all the conveniences and infrastructure of an oceanside beach. There, you'll find picnic tables, a pirate ship playground, grills, restrooms, a pavilion, and vending machines, minus the briny air and riptides. Swimming isn't the only thing to do while there.

There's never a wrong time to cast a line in the hopes of snagging a catch. Lake Sinclair's bluegill, catfish, crappie, and largemouth bass prowl the waters, awaiting a bait and hook. Guests can take advantage of one of several boat ramps and marinas to get on the water. Anglers who prefer stable ground below their feet can fish from the shores, piers, or slips. Check out the T.D. Cheek Fishing Pier, which mixes both the sensation of casting a line from the water while also providing some stability underfoot. After a long day of aquatic play and fishing, you'd best find a place to rest your head. You won't have to look far.

Lake Sinclair offers campsites that let you pitch a tent, snuggle into a sleeping bag, and enjoy the air temperature drop as the sun sets on the horizon. Oconee Springs Park is a favorite among families, with a beach area, camp store, and playground within its grounds. The lake's eponymous campground also offers 33 campsites, with a bathhouse, beach, picnic area, and hiking trails.