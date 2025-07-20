The Coziest City In Asia Has Thousands Of Cafes, Storybook Palaces, And Rainy-Day Magic

Bustling metropolises conjure images of sterile, impersonal superstructures of metal and concrete, harsh lighting, and crowded streets. But travel insurance company All Clear set out to prove otherwise, launching comprehensive research in 2024 to find the coziest cities in the world. The search for the encompassing autumnal and winter vibe served as the study's benchmark. Think thick cashmere sweaters, overstuffed couches to sink into, and warm mittens curled around a steaming hot drink.

Cities were ranked according to their "cozy score," which measured the concentration of third places packed into each square mile, particularly focusing on cafes, theaters, cinemas, bookshops, and museums. And because these are spaces ideal to duck into during cold and rainy spells, the amount of precipitation per year was taken into account. UNESCO World Heritage sites also factored into the survey, and rightfully so, given that their historical and cultural presence is inextricably woven into a city's allure and character. And finally, to keep the research relevant and up to date, Instagram was scoured for cities with the most mentions of #cozy hashtags.

European and North American cities dominated the top of the list, but Seoul emerged with the title of Asia's coziest city, ranking 19th on the list. Thrust into the spotlight by UNESCO World Heritage palaces, a dizzying number of coffee shops, and rain falling for almost a quarter of the year, Seoul captures that same cozy spirit of the Danish hygge concept through its own cultural take, jeong: a rooted, complex sense of belonging.