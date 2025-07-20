Vermont's Collection Of Idyllic Waterfalls Sparkle On This Well-Maintained, Enchanting Hike

When the Green Mountain State is at its greenest, it's also its most Tolkien. The rolling hills, deep forests, and pastoral spirit of Vermont can't help but enchant, especially at full flush. Nowhere is that truer than at its hundreds of waterfalls, so often set among a magical landscape pulled from Middle-earth. Not only are they a social media darling, they also provide the state's greatest natural cool-down in summer, as the spring water and snowmelt chills as much as enlivens. Many of these waterfalls fill area swimming holes, such as this charming summer haven that's a waterfall swim hole, and at this cozy New England town that's home to one of the state's best swimming holes. In Killington, find another favorite waterfall at Thundering Brook.

The state's sixth-largest waterfall, Thundering Brook Falls tumbles 140 feet down a staircase of stone along Kent Brook, which runs from Kent Pond. Reaching the falls is remarkably easy, too, in part because the 0.3-mile trail starts with a 900-foot boardwalk through wetlands that's wheelchair accessible. From there, it turns into a smooth, gravel forest path switchbacking up a gentle slope to a platform adjacent to the falls. It's here where you'll most understand why the falls are called "thundering," as the rushing water drowns out almost all other noise. Reaching the upper portion of the falls requires a bit more dexterity, with an off-trail scramble over roots, rocks, and pits.