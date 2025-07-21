The 'Garden Spot Of The Carolinas' Is An Overlooked Southern Gem With Small Town Living And Big City Attractions

Nestled in the countryside of Lee County is a city that offers the charm and comfort of small town living. Located in the scenic, flavorful South Carolina region of Pee Dee, the city of Bishopville embodies the beauty and simplicity of Southern life. With a population of just under 3,000, this town is one of the state's best-kept secrets. It has an unexpected collection of attractions that are typically associated with large urban cities, while maintaining its rural charm.

Bishopville is a little over an hour from Columbia, and around 30 minutes from Florence, making it a great choice for a weekend getaway. One of its attractions is the Bishopville Opera House, originally built in 1900. Today, this historic building hosts many local events, from theater productions to educational panels to musical guests. Though it is rare for a town of this size to support such a cultural institution, Bishopville pulls it off excellently.

The city also has a mystery hiding under its charming surface. According to folklore, a 7-foot tall creature is said to reside in the Scape Ore Swamp near Bishopville. This creature, called the Lizard Man, began as a local legend, but has since evolved into a cultural icon. In 2022, a committee called the Friends of the Lizard Man hosted the first ever "Stomp," an outdoor event to celebrate the legend. In 2023, it grew exponentially, including a parade, a live band, and family-friendly entertainment. Now, it is hosted each summer to commemorate the creature's legendary debut in the summer of 1988. This event draws people from all across the nation, and shines a light on the fun-loving spirit of Bishopville residents.