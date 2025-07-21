The 'Garden Spot Of The Carolinas' Is An Overlooked Southern Gem With Small Town Living And Big City Attractions
Nestled in the countryside of Lee County is a city that offers the charm and comfort of small town living. Located in the scenic, flavorful South Carolina region of Pee Dee, the city of Bishopville embodies the beauty and simplicity of Southern life. With a population of just under 3,000, this town is one of the state's best-kept secrets. It has an unexpected collection of attractions that are typically associated with large urban cities, while maintaining its rural charm.
Bishopville is a little over an hour from Columbia, and around 30 minutes from Florence, making it a great choice for a weekend getaway. One of its attractions is the Bishopville Opera House, originally built in 1900. Today, this historic building hosts many local events, from theater productions to educational panels to musical guests. Though it is rare for a town of this size to support such a cultural institution, Bishopville pulls it off excellently.
The city also has a mystery hiding under its charming surface. According to folklore, a 7-foot tall creature is said to reside in the Scape Ore Swamp near Bishopville. This creature, called the Lizard Man, began as a local legend, but has since evolved into a cultural icon. In 2022, a committee called the Friends of the Lizard Man hosted the first ever "Stomp," an outdoor event to celebrate the legend. In 2023, it grew exponentially, including a parade, a live band, and family-friendly entertainment. Now, it is hosted each summer to commemorate the creature's legendary debut in the summer of 1988. This event draws people from all across the nation, and shines a light on the fun-loving spirit of Bishopville residents.
Explore the outdoors in Bishopville, South Carolina
Bishopville is the self-proclaimed "garden spot of the Carolinas," with many outdoor attractions for nature lovers. One of the city's most famous draws is the intricate topiary art at the Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden. The 2-acre garden features a wide variety of unique plants shaped by topiary artist Peal Fryar. The talented self-taught horticulturist does not use pesticides or fertilizers, but his tender care for the plant sculptures allows them to thrive even if they are not native to South Carolina. With over 300 intricate topiaries to explore, visitors can take their time appreciating the beautiful results of Fryar's hard work.
If you're searching for outdoor activities in Bishopville, look no further than the city's various parks. South Carolina is home to several state parks such as Devils Fork, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and Bishopville has one of its own. Lee State Park is a hub for nature-based activities, many of which are situated along the Lynches River that runs through the park. Visitors can fish in the river and in the nearby Artesian Lake with a valid South Carolina fishing license. There is also a swimming area that is open from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend. For birdwatchers, this park is a must-see, as the area is home to around 145 bird species.
Discover Bishopville's fascinating museums
Bishopville has several museums for visitors to explore that reflect the city's fun spirit and interesting history. A local favorite is the Button Museum created by "The Button King," Dalton Stevens. He developed his love of buttons into a Guinness World Record, amassing a collection of more than 1 million of them. Museum visitors can see some of Stevens' wildest creations, such as suits, a hearse, and an outhouse all covered in buttons placed by his own hands. Stevens sadly passed away in 2016, but his love of buttons lives on in the museum.
For history buffs, the South Carolina Cotton Museum is an immersive journey into the state's cotton production industry. The various displays show off the tools used to produce cotton, and visitors can learn about the complicated role of cotton in the South's history. With activities for children and adults alike, this museum is a great experience for families. Also on display at the museum is the South Carolina Merci Train Boxcar, also known as the Gratitude Train, used to transport soldiers and horses during both world wars. Tickets to the Cotton Museum cover admission to the Lee County Veterans Museum, decorated and furnished by veterans across the county. Visitors can see memorabilia from the wars, as well as exhibits from each of the four military branches.