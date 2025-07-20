Nestled Between Munich And Innsbruck Is Germany's Alpine Town With Mountain Meadows And Glacial Streams
Many know that the Bavaria region is a popular and alluring destination in Germany, with its mighty Bavarian Alps, its Disney-inspired castle, and the world's largest Oktoberfest. Quietly located about 13 miles from Innsbruck is the storybook city of Mittenwald, an alpine town with pine-dotted highland meadows and icy streams. The city also serves as an ideal starting point to visit Munich by train, or a nearby unsung city that's been called one of Germany's most beautiful. Mittenwald can be reached by flying into Munich, traveling by car, or taking public transport.
Nestled in Upper Bavaria, Mittenwald boasts picturesque scenery that gives visitors a sense of peace and tranquility. The rolling hills are known as hummock meadows, or "Buckelwiesen". The landscape is well-preserved and a legacy of the last glacial period, now turned into fertile soil to nurture plants and medicinal herbs. If you are thinking about the best time to visit these gentle, round hills, this little heaven on earth is a year-round destination, showcasing a burst of colors that blend with the shifting seasons. Summer will bring vibrant, cool shades of green, while fall will delight with its warm tones of red and orange.
A child-friendly three-hour hike lets you explore the beauty of this serene place starting from the town of Wallgau, walking past grazing lands, lakes, and the Maria Rast chapel, until you reach the mountain refuge Goas Alm and its scenic view that leads the way to the historic center of Mittenwald. Embrace your downtime and, if needed, rest in one of the restaurants along the path. On the other hand, if you are based in Mittenwald, you can trek a loop trail through the hummock meadows and past Schmalensee Lake in less than three hours.
Charming glacial rivers abound in Mittenwald
Mittenwald lies below the Karwendel mountain range, known for its glacial streams and hiking trails that follow the course of the rivers. The Leutaschklamm Gorge Loop is a popular 3.5-mile path along a metal walkway that offers panoramic views, a rumbling waterfall, and the glacial Leutasch River. If you decide to walk the trail on your own, you probably won't feel alone, as legend has it that goblins and other ghosts inhabit the forest and break into a dance during the night.
Take the Blue Route for a chance to spot one of the small gnomes, or embark on the Red Route to ward off some spirits while you're ringed by pine trees above the gorge. Last but not least is the Green Route, an easy forest walk flanking the river toward the cascade and the glacial stream. And no sight of tiny demons to hinder your way.
The Lautersee-Ferchensee is another option to admire an icy river or, if the two wheels sound more appealing to you, cycle through the Hinterautal Valley, passing Austrian towns until you make it to the origin of the Isar River — a glacial stream at its source nourished by the melting ice of the elevated ice floe.
The violin-making tradition in the city of Mittenwald
The aristocratic, mellow sound with which the violin balms our ears traces its roots back to Northern Italy, more precisely Cremona — a town not far away from Italy's timeless tourist favorite with an unsettling dark side. However, always learn a skill for a rainy day, and that's exactly what Matthias Klotz did. Upon his return from Padova — an under-the-radar canal city near Venice — where he worked with some illustrious Italian violin makers, he established his own violin boutique in Mittenwald in the 17th century, giving birth to an enduring violin-making tradition.
The town's geographical position in the Alps supported the manufacture of these musical instruments by supplying quality spruce and maple wood, combined with the virtuous craftsmanship of the local artisans. As you meander through Mittenwald's medieval streets, you'll encounter the well-known violin museum (Geigenbaumuseum) exhibiting 200 violins and other stringed instruments, as well as offering the opportunity to watch a violin maker at work. The time-honored luthier tradition is still alive in the old town, and locals can cultivate their artistic skills at the Instrument Making School of Mittenwald.
Mittenwald is a picturesque town worth exploring; a pleasant walkable village where the fresco-painted walls transform the town into an open-air museum. The trompe-l'oeil technique used to paint the local homes — named Lüftlmalerei — will draw your attention. It's a painting method of Austrian and South German origin that depicts religious and historic scenes on the façade of the buildings. Easy on the eyes, it definitely introduces a poetic, expressive touch to the surroundings. Lastly, book a historical walking tour of Mittenwald that will give you insight into the remarkable sites and history while casually browsing for typical souvenirs.