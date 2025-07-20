Nestled Between Munich And Innsbruck Is Germany's Alpine Town With Mountain Meadows And Glacial Streams

Many know that the Bavaria region is a popular and alluring destination in Germany, with its mighty Bavarian Alps, its Disney-inspired castle, and the world's largest Oktoberfest. Quietly located about 13 miles from Innsbruck is the storybook city of Mittenwald, an alpine town with pine-dotted highland meadows and icy streams. The city also serves as an ideal starting point to visit Munich by train, or a nearby unsung city that's been called one of Germany's most beautiful. Mittenwald can be reached by flying into Munich, traveling by car, or taking public transport.

Nestled in Upper Bavaria, Mittenwald boasts picturesque scenery that gives visitors a sense of peace and tranquility. The rolling hills are known as hummock meadows, or "Buckelwiesen". The landscape is well-preserved and a legacy of the last glacial period, now turned into fertile soil to nurture plants and medicinal herbs. If you are thinking about the best time to visit these gentle, round hills, this little heaven on earth is a year-round destination, showcasing a burst of colors that blend with the shifting seasons. Summer will bring vibrant, cool shades of green, while fall will delight with its warm tones of red and orange.

A child-friendly three-hour hike lets you explore the beauty of this serene place starting from the town of Wallgau, walking past grazing lands, lakes, and the Maria Rast chapel, until you reach the mountain refuge Goas Alm and its scenic view that leads the way to the historic center of Mittenwald. Embrace your downtime and, if needed, rest in one of the restaurants along the path. On the other hand, if you are based in Mittenwald, you can trek a loop trail through the hummock meadows and past Schmalensee Lake in less than three hours.