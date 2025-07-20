North Carolina's 'Land Of Two Rivers' Is A Wildly Affordable City Full Of Art, Festivals, And Outdoor Adventure

You don't have to go far to see art in Eden with murals splashed across the walls of the town. Fittingly, one of the art projects is based on the biblical tale of Adam and Eve and their fateful decision to eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. Called "Graffiti of Eden," it features works by more than a dozen artists on the exterior walls of the Kingsway Plaza shopping center.

There's more public art in John E. Grogan Park (also known as Grogan Park), including a 32,000-tile mosaic and the Wire Animal Art Project, in which artist Josh Cote has recreated stags, rabbits, herons, and other woodland wildlife using 14-gauge wire. And falling broadly under the category of art, but firmly within the realm of nostalgia, is Eden's Twin Drive-In, an open-air cinema that opened in 1949 and remains open today. With spaces for 200 cars and a double feature on Friday and Saturday evenings, it's a trip down memory lane – as are the prices, with adult tickets costing only $8 a pop.

Festivals are another reason to plan a trip here, many of them worth attending for their names alone. RiverFest is the most significant celebration of the year, taking place in Leaksville, the oldest corner of Eden (dating to the late 18th century), combing live music — think 80s tributes, rock, blues, and folk — with amusements, carnival games, market stalls, and craft beer. In summer you've got the Piedmont Pottery Festival and Shaggin' on Fieldcrest, the latter featuring lots of swing dancing, known locally as "shag." And while Lexington might be North Carolina's barbecue capital, travelers in Eden should try time their visit with the aptly-named barbecue and beer fest, Oink and Ale.