The Wildly Unexpected European Country That Has The Most Islands In The Entire World

According to a survey, Sweden, with its 267,570 islands, has more islands than any other country in the world. The figures, which rank the United States fifth, are based on data compiled by WorldAtlas, which sources national figures from mapping agencies, statistical offices, and geospatial surveys. But it's worth noting that most countries apply their own definition of what qualifies as an island. Some, like Sweden, count any landmass of 270 square feet or larger that is surrounded by water at high tide, while others use much stricter definitions.

Regardless, Sweden's islands are phenomenally pretty, with vivid archipelagos that blend of cities and woodlands, castles and nature reserves. Some of Sweden's islands are rugged Arctic outposts like the Bothnian Bay archipelago, where you can see the Northern Lights. Others are sun-dappled islets in the Baltic Sea, perfect for laid-back sunny vacations. And only a fraction — less than 1,000 — of the islands are inhabited, according to data from World Population Review.

The main international airport in Sweden is the Stockholm Arlanda Airport. You can reach central Stockholm from the airport by direct train in around 20 minutes. If you're on a longer journey in Europe, you could also reach Sweden by ferry. A popular sailing option to Stockholm is from Estonia's Tallinn, one of Europe's most underrated capitals, a route that crosses the Baltic Sea in around 16 hours.