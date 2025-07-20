Tucked Outside Of Wrightsville Beach Is North Carolina's Quiet Island With Sea Oats, Solitude, And Surf
Across the southern coastline of North Carolina are the windswept sands of Wrightsville Beach, one of the state's best seaside towns brimming with summer charm. Just north of Wrightsville Beach is Shell Island, an often overlooked patch of shoreline with just as much to offer. Like the name suggests, Shell Island was indeed an island, until the narrow inlet cleaving the sandbanks from Wrightsville Beach was filled in 1965, joining the two shores together. The powdery sand dusting Shell Island glitters with seashells, making it a great place to beachcomb undisturbed, while bushy tufts of tall grasses along the dunes sway in the refreshing coastal breeze.
Along the western shore, you'll find a maze of tidal marshes where both anglers and birdwatchers alike will find excitement. Paddling trails through the marshes are also a great way to explore the area. Meanwhile, the South End Surf Shop is an iconic landmark for surfers and paddleboarders to gear up and tackle the spectacular waves. The best part is that despite all the attractions in the area, Shell Island is still secluded enough that you can enjoy the stunning seaside beauty in peace.
Access to Shell Island is an easy 30-minute drive from Wilmington, and you'll be treated to serene views of crashing blue waves with few crowds. If you're coming straight from Wilmington Airport, take the Martin Luther King Jr. Highway which will eventually merge onto Highway 74, and from there Eastwood Road will take you to Wrightsville Beach. Drive all the way to the end and you'll reach Shell Island, where limited parking is available amidst various resorts and vacation rentals. Whether you're looking for waves to ride or a soft patch of sand to catch some rays, Shell Island will be the perfect getaway.
Things do to around Shell Island and where to stay
After a day frolicking on the sand shore, there's still plenty to do around Shell Island. Enjoy a scenic stroll along the Loop, a 2.4-mile footpath circling the beach and marshes. From the far edge of the path, you can veer off to Johnnie Mercer's Fishing Pier, which stretches out more than 1,200 feet across the water, and is a breezy spot to relax with the sunset. The tackle shop here also offers full equipment rentals if you want to go fishing but didn't bring your own rods. Grab a bite at the grill house along the pier front, serving classics like double cheeseburgers, corndogs, and chili cheese fries.
A trip to the sea isn't complete if you don't stay overnight. Perfectly placed amidst the dunes and marshes is Shell Island Resort, boasting 153 oceanfront suites for ultimate relaxation. Guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies for memorable views, and the Oceanfront Lounge offers delicious breakfast and lunch options amidst the sound of crashing waves. The fun doesn't end there — you can even enjoy tropical cocktails and frozen drinks from the poolside Tiki bar. Another option is the Holiday Inn Resort Lumina, tucked right between Wrightsville Beach and Shell Island. Reviews mention the excellent facilities, clean rooms, and family-friendly atmosphere.
While you're still in the area, you could also explore more of the stunning Carolina coastline. Just 30 minutes south by car is Kure Beach, a laid-back community with markets and a boardwalk. Or, head back to Wilmington to spend time exploring one of America's best riverfront walks packed with locally-owned shops and seafood. Whatever your plans, a trip to the windswept coast along Shell Island is sure to be a dreamy beach vacation.