Tucked Outside Of Wrightsville Beach Is North Carolina's Quiet Island With Sea Oats, Solitude, And Surf

Across the southern coastline of North Carolina are the windswept sands of Wrightsville Beach, one of the state's best seaside towns brimming with summer charm. Just north of Wrightsville Beach is Shell Island, an often overlooked patch of shoreline with just as much to offer. Like the name suggests, Shell Island was indeed an island, until the narrow inlet cleaving the sandbanks from Wrightsville Beach was filled in 1965, joining the two shores together. The powdery sand dusting Shell Island glitters with seashells, making it a great place to beachcomb undisturbed, while bushy tufts of tall grasses along the dunes sway in the refreshing coastal breeze.

Along the western shore, you'll find a maze of tidal marshes where both anglers and birdwatchers alike will find excitement. Paddling trails through the marshes are also a great way to explore the area. Meanwhile, the South End Surf Shop is an iconic landmark for surfers and paddleboarders to gear up and tackle the spectacular waves. The best part is that despite all the attractions in the area, Shell Island is still secluded enough that you can enjoy the stunning seaside beauty in peace.

Access to Shell Island is an easy 30-minute drive from Wilmington, and you'll be treated to serene views of crashing blue waves with few crowds. If you're coming straight from Wilmington Airport, take the Martin Luther King Jr. Highway which will eventually merge onto Highway 74, and from there Eastwood Road will take you to Wrightsville Beach. Drive all the way to the end and you'll reach Shell Island, where limited parking is available amidst various resorts and vacation rentals. Whether you're looking for waves to ride or a soft patch of sand to catch some rays, Shell Island will be the perfect getaway.