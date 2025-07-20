At California's Yosemite National Park, Aggressive Wildlife Encounters Are On The Rise (And It's Not The Bears)

It's no secret that Yosemite National Park, in California, has long been known for its majestic cliffs, waterfalls, notoriously difficult trails, and wildlife. However, in recent seasons, an unexpected hazard has emerged for park visitors — and no, it's not the iconic black bears. It's the rodents. Park rangers and visitors alike have reported an increase in aggressive behavior from squirrels, chipmunks, and even mice, some of which have approached or even bitten unsuspecting tourists. These encounters, once rare, are now part of a troubling pattern that experts say is linked not only to food conditioning, but also to federal budget cuts and staffing losses within the National Park Service.

The federal government is currently being significantly downsized, and several agencies — including the National Park Service — are being severely cut. In fact, the budget reduction for national parks alone is set to be $1.2 billion. As a result, Yosemite — along with almost every national park in America — has been operating with fewer rangers, fewer public education programs, and less wildlife management staff. These staffing shortages have made it harder to maintain safe, clean campgrounds, monitor animal behavior, and educate the public about wildlife hazards.

Although bears tend to draw most of the attention, rodents can pose some serious health risks. While squirrels and chipmunks may look cute, they can carry deadly diseases. These include the bubonic plague, hantavirus, and rabies — all of which can be transmitted through bites, scratches, or even contaminated droplets from coughs and sneezes. Reports of visitors being bitten while feeding animals, or simply sitting at picnic tables, have become increasingly common.