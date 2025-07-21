A Midwest Haven Outside Of Chicago Mingles Forested Parks And One Of America's Top Art Fairs

Park Forest has been a haven for artists since its earliest days. The Park Forest Arts Club was founded in 1950, just two years after the community was established. The first Park Forest Art Fair happened a few years later and continues to run for one jam-packed weekend in September every year.

Over the decades, the Park Forest Art Fair has gained a reputation as a top spot to find eclectic and varied art for great prices. There's far more than framed paintings and photos on offer at its booths. Woodworking, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, and hand-blown glass are among the other mediums you'll find at the fair. Some artists even make their space an interactive experience by demonstrating their techniques during the fair. Repeat visitors will likely see a lot of familiar faces among the artists, some of whom have been exhibiting at the Park Forest Art Fair for decades. That loyalty is a strong sign of the fair's consistent quality.

With over 80 exhibition booths in any given year, the art and artists are the heart of the fair. However, browsing art is just one of many activities on offer. The Kids Art Alley gives young visitors a chance to express their creativity with painting, face painting, and hands-on crafts. There is also a stage with live concerts held throughout the festival weekend and food trucks serving up delicious bites.