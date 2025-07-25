One Of Honolulu's Greenest Neighborhoods Is A Hawaiian Paradise Full Of Tropical Trails And Scenic Lookout Points

When you travel to Hawaii, you'll already be stepping into paradise, but a quiet respite with exceptional greenery that's minutes from downtown Honolulu is the Nuʻuanu-Punchbowl neighborhood. The area is inland from downtown, which gives it a feeling of being separate from the city-life activity. The name Nuʻuanu translates from Hawaiian as "chilly heights," a reference to the cooler climate you'll find in the valley. The area's other main geographical feature, the Punchbowl Crater, is known in Hawaiian as Puʻowaina, or "Hill of Sacrifice," a name connected to its past use for ancient human sacrifices and as a key site in the 1795 Battle of Nuʻuanu.

The valley was mainly used as a retreat for Hawaiian royalty who went there to cool off. Nowadays, its tropical setting has a plethora of hiking paths. Many of these trails are part of the Honolulu Mauka Trail System, which goes through the Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve. You can check out paths like the Judd Trail, which is a one-mile loop that goes over a stream and passes through a bamboo forest on its way to the Jackass Ginger Pool. Another route is the Mānoa Falls Trail, which is a 1.5-mile hike that ends at a stunning waterfall.

You'll find two main scenic lookout points in the area. For a panoramic view of Oʻahu's Windward Coast (East Coast), you can head up to the Nuʻuanu Pali Lookout, which is about 1,200 feet up the Koʻolau Mountains. Your view will be of Kāneʻohe Bay, O'ahu's North Shore, and the town of Kailua. While you escape the Waikiki crowds, you can check out the rim of the Punchbowl Crater and see Downtown Honolulu, Diamond Head, and the Pacific Ocean.