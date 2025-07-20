New Mexico's Well-Preserved Abandoned Border Town Is A Historic Snapshot Of Route 66 Charm

Route 66 is filled with once-thriving towns that are now almost completely abandoned, but there's one ghost town on the New Mexico–Texas border that combines the bygone era of travel on the famous road with contemporary life in the 21st century. Glenrio, home to the Glenrio Historic District, offers visitors the best of both worlds, making it another perfect, underrated Route 66 pit stop.

To get as close to Glenrio as possible by plane, you'll have to fly into Amarillo, Texas, and drive just over an hour west on Route 66, which coincides with the modern interstate road I-40. Once you've made it to the border, be prepared to make a few stops to take some pictures and do some shopping before hitting the road again. You'll also have the opportunity to learn more about the unique history of the once-thriving outpost at the Glenrio Visitor Center, which doubles as a gateway to the state of New Mexico. Though you won't be able to stay in Glenrio as there are no hotels in town, it's a worthwhile stop on any cross-country trek on Route 66.