New Mexico's Well-Preserved Abandoned Border Town Is A Historic Snapshot Of Route 66 Charm
Route 66 is filled with once-thriving towns that are now almost completely abandoned, but there's one ghost town on the New Mexico–Texas border that combines the bygone era of travel on the famous road with contemporary life in the 21st century. Glenrio, home to the Glenrio Historic District, offers visitors the best of both worlds, making it another perfect, underrated Route 66 pit stop.
To get as close to Glenrio as possible by plane, you'll have to fly into Amarillo, Texas, and drive just over an hour west on Route 66, which coincides with the modern interstate road I-40. Once you've made it to the border, be prepared to make a few stops to take some pictures and do some shopping before hitting the road again. You'll also have the opportunity to learn more about the unique history of the once-thriving outpost at the Glenrio Visitor Center, which doubles as a gateway to the state of New Mexico. Though you won't be able to stay in Glenrio as there are no hotels in town, it's a worthwhile stop on any cross-country trek on Route 66.
Take in the past at abandoned town's sites
The town is filled with remnants of the past, including several dilapidated and abandoned buildings that show visitors a bit of how things worked less than a century ago. On the New Mexico side of town, you'll find the remains of the Historic Glenrio Post Office, today a small, simple concrete shell with no windows or doors on the side of Route 66. On the Texas side, you'll find a run-down former gas station as well as what's left of the State Line Motel and Cafe, located about 100 feet from the border.
Interestingly, the location of these buildings tells a story about the daily functions of Glenrio at its peak. Because New Mexico had a higher gas tax, the filling stations were located on the Texas side of the border. Mail was delivered to town via train at the now-defunct Rock Island Railroad depot on the Texas side, but was distributed from the post office on the New Mexico side. And because Deaf Smith County on the Texas side was a dry county, the bars were set up on the New Mexico side. They often stuck to beer; in fact, it wasn't until 2023 when local voters approved mixed drink sales at restaurants in Deaf Smith County.
Combine classic cars with your snack and souvenir stop
As far as local businesses go, you might find more abandoned shops than operational ones. In fact, there are only two main businesses in town: Russell's Truck & Travel Center and Glenrio Smoke Stop.
Russell's Truck & Travel Center is a one-stop shop for any food, gas, or other essentials you may need, since New Mexico's scenic desert roads are the most dangerous to drive. You might not be able to spend the night at a hotel in town, but you can at the very least use the showers here to freshen up. There's also a diner inside, Russell's Route 66 Cafe, if you're looking for a sit-down meal. But besides being a convenience store and Route 66 souvenir shop, it's also a free full-fledged automotive museum, complete with vintage cars and auto memorabilia. For those who are the praying type, there's even a chapel available that holds weekly services on Sundays.
Though New Mexico legalized recreational cannabis use in 2021, you won't find any such products at Russell's and will instead have to stop into Glenrio Smoke Stop, a dispensary decked out with a patio in the middle of the Route 66 ghost town. Just don't think about crossing back across the border into Texas with any purchases, as recreational use is prohibited in the Lone Star State as of this writing. However, Glenrio Smoke Stop accepts Texas medical marijuana cards, and New Mexico's state medical cannabis program is open to non-state residents.