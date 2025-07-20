Europe's Largest Water Park Is So Crowded Tourists Are Calling It 'Fun Destroying'

It's no secret that Europe is wrestling with a negative over-tourism sentiment. According to a 2025 BBC report, anti-tourism protests were seen in Barcelona, as well as in Portugal and Italy. It's not just the locals who are growing frustrated with the mass crowds, though. For instance, Rome's Trevi Fountain is a popular destination, but you'll find a slew of social media videos in which travelers attempt to avoid the large crowds there. As it turns out, a major European water park is also feeling the effects of this over-tourism.

Siam Park, located on Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands, is the largest water park in Europe, but it's become so overcrowded that tourists have been left disappointed with their experience. In his Siam Park review on Trust Index, Adrian Kilanowski from Poland described the long waits for the attractions as "fun-destroying." It's not just the attractions suffering, either. Kilanowski shared that wait times for the bars were upwards of 45 to 60 minutes. He isn't the only one calling out Siam Park, either. A report from Radical Storage noted that this Tenerife-based water park was ranked as the third most disappointing tourist attraction in the world.