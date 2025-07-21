Oklahoma's Bustling Waterpark Is An Exciting Destination Full Of Attractions For A Day Of Family-Friendly Fun
If you know anything about Oklahoma, it might be that it's where the wind comes sweeping down the plain and where the air smells sweet from the wavin' wheat. It's also home to Oklahoma City, the artsy cowboy culture destination that features big city amenities at affordable prices. And one of those amenities is also one of the best options for summer vacation: Okana Resort and Waterpark.
Although Oklahoma City is no stranger to theme parks, being the home of Frontier City (a Six Flags joint) and Lost Lakes Adventure Park, Okana is the newest and most exciting addition to town. The resort opened in February of 2025, just down the road from the lively, walkable, and artsy entertainment district of Bricktown and situated along the Oklahoma River. The resort is also a partnership between the Chickasaw Nation and the city to help boost tourism dollars and highlight Native heritage and culture.
So, if you're looking for a world-class resort experience and want to avoid the massive crowds of a city like Orlando or Las Vegas, Okana might become your new favorite destination. Let's dive in and see what this glittering waterpark has to offer.
Getting to know Okana Waterpark
Because Okana is all about aquatic fun, let's look at the ways you can swim, slide, dive, and splash. First, there's a 100,000 square-foot indoor waterpark, complete with different pools, 15 unique slides, kiddie-play areas, and private cabanas. As you might imagine, this park is open all year round, so even when the weather gets chilly outside, you can stay warm and toasty while having fun. However, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, you can also enjoy the 200,000 square-foot outdoor lagoon and water park, which has a zipline, a swim-up bar, a sandy beach, and plenty of chairs and umbrellas for relaxing.
If you book a stay at Okana, you get to explore both parks during your visit. Alternatively, you can buy day passes for just the outdoor park or both parks. At the time of writing, passes cost around $50 per person, although Okana does offer discounts for military members and groups.
Swimming and playing all day can work up a mighty appetite, and there are plenty of dining options on-site. You can get Mexican street food at Chido Tacos or gourmet burgers at Jack Rabbit. If you prefer Asian-inspired cuisine, Kaya is just the ticket. There's also pizza, sliders, and other American food throughout the resort, both inside and out by the pool. However, if you really want a gourmet meal, you should head over to the First Americans Museum next door and try Thirty-Nine Restaurant, a top-rated spot that honors indigenous cuisine from award-winning indigenous chefs.
Planning a water-filled vacation to Oklahoma
Not only is Okana next to the Oklahoma River, but it's just off Interstate 40, making it a quick drive from the Will Rogers International Airport. The resort has a mix of single rooms, multi-room suites, and bunk bed suites to accommodate everyone in your party, even if you're traveling with extended family. At the time of this writing, rates range from less than $200 to almost $400 per night. As mentioned, the water parks are included in your room rate, and you have access to the resort's other amenities, including an arcade, a full-service spa, and sports simulation games.
Although there's plenty to do at Okana, you can also explore the rest of Oklahoma City since many of its best attractions are just down the road. If you want to learn more about the Chickasaw Tribe and Native Americans, the First Americans Museum is a real treat. Other museums in town include the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, the American Banjo Museum, and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
In addition to the water parks, Okana features massive event spaces, so it's sure to become an entertainment hub within the city. Alternatively, you can book one of the smaller venue spaces for your own event and invite friends and family to celebrate at one of the best resorts in the state.