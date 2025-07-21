Oklahoma's Bustling Waterpark Is An Exciting Destination Full Of Attractions For A Day Of Family-Friendly Fun

If you know anything about Oklahoma, it might be that it's where the wind comes sweeping down the plain and where the air smells sweet from the wavin' wheat. It's also home to Oklahoma City, the artsy cowboy culture destination that features big city amenities at affordable prices. And one of those amenities is also one of the best options for summer vacation: Okana Resort and Waterpark.

Although Oklahoma City is no stranger to theme parks, being the home of Frontier City (a Six Flags joint) and Lost Lakes Adventure Park, Okana is the newest and most exciting addition to town. The resort opened in February of 2025, just down the road from the lively, walkable, and artsy entertainment district of Bricktown and situated along the Oklahoma River. The resort is also a partnership between the Chickasaw Nation and the city to help boost tourism dollars and highlight Native heritage and culture.

So, if you're looking for a world-class resort experience and want to avoid the massive crowds of a city like Orlando or Las Vegas, Okana might become your new favorite destination. Let's dive in and see what this glittering waterpark has to offer.