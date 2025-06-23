A Short Drive From Lexington Is A Highly-Rated Kentucky Airport With Nonstop Flights To Gulf Coast Beaches

For anyone who has spent hours trying to get through a massive hub airport like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the busiest airport in the entire world, or Dallas Fort Worth International, which has unfortunately been ranked among the worst in the country, traveling through a smaller airport can feel like a dream come true. After all, why waste time standing in security lines that stretch endlessly through the terminal when you can zip your way through a less-crowded facility and spend more time actually enjoying your trip? You can find one of those airports in one of Kentucky's largest cities.

According to Newsweek, one of the country's best small airports is Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport (LEX). (And yes, that's spelled with two words, unlike the actual grass itself, which is one.) LEX is located just 5 miles from downtown Lexington, making it the perfect gateway to Kentucky's charming horse country towns and famous bourbon distilleries. And although Blue Grass Airport may be small, it still packs plenty of big-airport perks.