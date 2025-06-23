A Short Drive From Lexington Is A Highly-Rated Kentucky Airport With Nonstop Flights To Gulf Coast Beaches
For anyone who has spent hours trying to get through a massive hub airport like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the busiest airport in the entire world, or Dallas Fort Worth International, which has unfortunately been ranked among the worst in the country, traveling through a smaller airport can feel like a dream come true. After all, why waste time standing in security lines that stretch endlessly through the terminal when you can zip your way through a less-crowded facility and spend more time actually enjoying your trip? You can find one of those airports in one of Kentucky's largest cities.
According to Newsweek, one of the country's best small airports is Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport (LEX). (And yes, that's spelled with two words, unlike the actual grass itself, which is one.) LEX is located just 5 miles from downtown Lexington, making it the perfect gateway to Kentucky's charming horse country towns and famous bourbon distilleries. And although Blue Grass Airport may be small, it still packs plenty of big-airport perks.
LEX gets you where you're going without the big airport headaches
Delta, American Airlines, and United all fly in and out of Blue Grass Airport's two concourses. These major airlines offer daily direct flights to various popular destinations in the U.S. including Miami, New York, and Orlando. The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air also flies from the airport , with eight additional direct flights that include Las Vegas and several beach vacation spots along Florida's Gulf Coast. In fact, the addition of new routes and more frequent service to these high-demand cities helped LEX reach a record number of total passengers in 2024.
Given the airport's size, you won't find as many bars and restaurants as you would in a larger airport. But you can still fill up before your flight with some local Southern comfort food and authentic Kentucky spirits at The Bourbon Library Restaurant & Bar. Or if you want to bring some bourbon home to relive your Bourbon Trail trip, stop by Cork & Barrel and pick up a souvenir bottle. Traveling parents will appreciate LEX's private nursing suite complete with comfortable gliding chairs, calming decor, and lighting. Traveling with your four-legged family member? There's a convenient relief area for pets to take care of business before boarding. Passengers with Delta, American, or United club memberships can also get free admission to The Club at Blue Grass, where they can kick back in the executive lounge while refueling on complimentary beverages and snacks.
Tips for planning your trip to Blue Grass Airport
When you fly into Blue Grass Airport, be sure to take a peek outside your cabin window for a view of Kentucky's gorgeous green countryside, dotted with postcard-worthy horse farms. Once you land and breeze through baggage claim, choose the ground transportation option that best fits your budget and schedule. You can rent a car, schedule a rideshare pickup, catch a hotel courtesy van, or hop on the LexTran express shuttle to downtown Lexington.
You can also park your own car at the airport, but fair warning: The increase in passengers at LEX has made it harder to find a parking spot during the busiest travel seasons. There's also a new paperless parking system, but as of this writing, it is still working through some technical glitches. And as a reminder, anyone passing through TSA at Blue Grass Airport must have either a passport or Real ID in order to fly. If you don't have one, be sure to check how to obtain the important travel requirement before your trip.