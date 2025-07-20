Hidden Between Tallahassee And Jacksonville Is Florida's State Park With An Ethereal Spring To Swim And Snorkel

Before the Confederate army sent its steam-powered paddleboat Madison to its watery grave, it served as a privateer and supply ship during the American Civil War. It was intentionally sunk to prevent it from falling into Union hands. Today, all that remains of it are a few timbers and pieces of metal, offering a gentle reminder of its important role so long ago.

Used as a popular swim destination for decades, Troy Spring State Park was acquired by the State of Florida in 1995. Since then, it's become more accessible than ever with the addition of restrooms, picnic areas, charcoal grills, and a hiking trail. Informational signage along the park's half-mile trail includes details about interesting flora and fauna native to Florida.

While far from being an inland sea like Florida's Lake Okeechobee to the south, Troy Spring Park anglers will find plenty of scenic locations to cast their rod along the shores and boardwalks of the spring, far away from the swimming areas. Also, don't be surprised if you spot a geocacher or two wandering the park searching for trinkets and treasures. Troy Spring State Park is one of many Florida parks offering experiences through Geocaching.com.