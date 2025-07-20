Hidden Between Tallahassee And Jacksonville Is Florida's State Park With An Ethereal Spring To Swim And Snorkel
Comfortably situated in north-central Florida, between Tallahassee to its west and Jacksonville to its east, sits a state park that offers an aquatic escape from the hustle and bustle of the local theme parks and vacation communities like Storey Lake Resort. Troy Spring State Park in Lafayette County provides a beautiful and unique opportunity for open freshwater scuba divers and snorkelers alike, thanks to its clear waters and navigable depths. But it's not just divers who can enjoy this oasis. Shallower areas of the spring provide access for those looking to enjoy a casual swim in its 72-degree waters.
The more adventurous explorers visiting Troy Spring State Park will discover that the deepest areas reach a depth of 70 feet. There, along the bottom of this ethereal waterway, divers will find limestone rock formations, fish and turtles, the vent that supplies the spring's fresh water, and a broad, sandy floor. They'll also come across the remains of a Civil War-era ship that has rested quietly in its watery grave there since it was deliberately sunk in 1863.
History, recreation, and nature live here
Before the Confederate army sent its steam-powered paddleboat Madison to its watery grave, it served as a privateer and supply ship during the American Civil War. It was intentionally sunk to prevent it from falling into Union hands. Today, all that remains of it are a few timbers and pieces of metal, offering a gentle reminder of its important role so long ago.
Used as a popular swim destination for decades, Troy Spring State Park was acquired by the State of Florida in 1995. Since then, it's become more accessible than ever with the addition of restrooms, picnic areas, charcoal grills, and a hiking trail. Informational signage along the park's half-mile trail includes details about interesting flora and fauna native to Florida.
While far from being an inland sea like Florida's Lake Okeechobee to the south, Troy Spring Park anglers will find plenty of scenic locations to cast their rod along the shores and boardwalks of the spring, far away from the swimming areas. Also, don't be surprised if you spot a geocacher or two wandering the park searching for trinkets and treasures. Troy Spring State Park is one of many Florida parks offering experiences through Geocaching.com.
Know how to stay safe in Troy Spring State Park
The inviting waters of Troy Spring State Park are beautiful, but they can also be dangerous. It's important to remember that for safety reasons, those scuba diving in the spring must be certified and are required to finish their underwater explorations one hour before sundown. Cave diving and the use of underwater lights are strictly prohibited. It's also prohibited to enter the spring if it's closed to diving and swimming because of water clarity issues.
While Troy Spring State Park is located in Florida's secluded north-central region, it's not completely removed from civilization. The park is an easy 90-minute drive from either Jacksonville or Tallahassee and is accessible to boaters enjoying the historic Suwannee River, which winds through its own artsy heritage center. If you're looking to extend your stay, the nearby towns of Mayo to the north and Branford to its south offer several camping options.
Troy Spring State Park is open year-round from 8 a.m. to dusk, and entry fees are $5 per vehicle as of the time of this writing. Entry to the park is also included for those with the Florida State Parks Annual Pass. Passes are $60 per year per person and provide entry into 175 state parks across the Sunshine State. However you choose to enjoy the park, don't forget to bring bug repellent, especially in the summer months.