California's Unique Town Surrounded By Majestic Parks And Mountains Is An Old-School American West Haven

Lone Pine, California, may be known by many as the first real mountain town you pass through as you enter the final stretch towards the low-key, affordable California Resort town of Mammoth Lakes, but it's much more than a gateway. Lone Pine is a worthwhile destination all its own. And if you fly into Mammoth Yosemite Airport, you can rent a car and drive an hour and a half to Lone Pine and leave the gateway thing behind altogether.

When U.S. Route 395 turns into a main street lined by Old West buildings like a cowboy movie back lot with massive mountain peaks looming in the distance, you know you've arrived. The frontier vibe makes sense since this small town has a long history of filming that particular genre, among others, and before that, it was a mining town. Yet you can't ignore the fact that those mountains really are massive. Lone Pine is the access point to Mt. Whitney, the tallest peak in the lower 48. Whitney and the Sierra peaks around it spread their grandeur over the small town, peeking at seemingly any time you step outdoors in this throwback to the Old West.

While the outdoor adventure accessed from Lone Pine is impressive, the town itself is worth wandering and exploring. From some unique shopping to quirky restaurants not normally found in rural towns, Lone Pine is a fun place to spend a few days. And the cowboy dive bar, Jake's Saloon, helps to drive home the Wild West feel of this old-school American adventurer haven.