Avoid Lake Tahoe's Crowds At This Low-Key Affordable California Mountain Resort Town

Lake Tahoe, Nevada, is known for its serene beaches and crystal-clear waters, as well as top ski resorts, such as Heavenly, which offers high-end hotel experiences. However, Tahoe's breathtaking natural beauty, great skiing and boating, and luxurious lodging are no secret, and thus many parts of the lake can be overrun in both summer and winter. Nearly 140 miles south of Heavenly in southern Lake Tahoe ​​lies Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, which is a less-crowded alternative that offers world-class skiing, summer adventures, comfortable accommodations, and spectacular mountain vistas in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Mammoth is California's highest elevation ski resort, as the mountain is crowned by an impressive summit over 11,000 feet tall. And don't worry about missing the lakes here, as the Mammoth Lakes Basin boasts five glittering glacier-created lakes that comprise a scenic wonder to behold year-round.

Mammoth Lakes is nestled between Yosemite National Park and the Sierra National Forest, a particularly beautiful part of the country. A 6-hour drive from both San Francisco and Los Angeles, the closest airports to Mammoth Lakes are Mammoth Yosemite Airport and Eastern Sierra Regional Airport. This is a year-round destination, with skiing between November and June and outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking, and golf in the summer and fall.