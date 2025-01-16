Avoid Lake Tahoe's Crowds At This Low-Key Affordable California Mountain Resort Town
Lake Tahoe, Nevada, is known for its serene beaches and crystal-clear waters, as well as top ski resorts, such as Heavenly, which offers high-end hotel experiences. However, Tahoe's breathtaking natural beauty, great skiing and boating, and luxurious lodging are no secret, and thus many parts of the lake can be overrun in both summer and winter. Nearly 140 miles south of Heavenly in southern Lake Tahoe lies Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, which is a less-crowded alternative that offers world-class skiing, summer adventures, comfortable accommodations, and spectacular mountain vistas in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Mammoth is California's highest elevation ski resort, as the mountain is crowned by an impressive summit over 11,000 feet tall. And don't worry about missing the lakes here, as the Mammoth Lakes Basin boasts five glittering glacier-created lakes that comprise a scenic wonder to behold year-round.
Mammoth Lakes is nestled between Yosemite National Park and the Sierra National Forest, a particularly beautiful part of the country. A 6-hour drive from both San Francisco and Los Angeles, the closest airports to Mammoth Lakes are Mammoth Yosemite Airport and Eastern Sierra Regional Airport. This is a year-round destination, with skiing between November and June and outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking, and golf in the summer and fall.
What to see and do in Mammoth
Part of the grand Sierra Nevada mountain range, Mammoth Mountain has about 3,500 acres of terrain with nearly 180 trails. The mountain's high altitude and excellent snow conditions of 400 inches per year on average usually promise one of the longest ski seasons worldwide. In fact, Mammoth Mountain opened for skiing in early November of 2023 and didn't close until late May 2024. The mountain, which is part of the IKON ski pass, welcomes skiers and snowboarders of all abilities, from beginners to experts, to its groomed runs, backcountry bowls, and terrain parks. However, Mammoth Lakes is also one of the best mountain destinations in the country for non-skiers, who can embark on other wintry activities like snowmobiling, sledding, tubing, and soaking in natural hot springs.
While you can often ski nearly into the summer months, once the bulk of the snow melts, Mammoth beckons with a whole host of adventure. Hiking enthusiasts can embark on treks that range from moderate to strenuous. The family-friendly Discovery Nature Trail is a mile-long route for spotting local flora and fauna, while the challenging 5-mile, one-way Mammoth Mountain Trail is for experienced hikers and offers panoramic vistas. To enjoy mountain views without the challenge, take a scenic gondola ride to the summit.
Other fun summer thrills include paddleboarding and kayaking in the Mammoth Lakes Basin, teeing off at the 18-hole championship Sierra Star Golf Course, and mountain climbing on Mammoth Mountain cliffs, among others.
Where to stay and eat in Mammoth
From ski in/ski out resort retreats to sprawling private chalets, Mammoth Mountain offers lodging for many types of travelers. A Tripadvisor's Travelers Choice Awards pick for 2024, a luxurious option is The Village Lodge, a grand mountain lodge that boasts 276 condominiums, an outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a prime location just steps from the gondolas. "The condo was in pristine condition, and provided everything we needed for our stay," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We loved that we were so close the mountain and appreciated all of the conveniences of the community!"
Another great option is the Westin Monache Resort, which offers sleek and modern suites, an all-day restaurant, and a freeform heated pool. If you need an even larger space for a group, Mammoth Resorts Lodging Collection offers private homes and ski cabins that boast amenities like hot tubs and theater rooms.
Mammoth also boasts a top culinary scene that ranges from upscale fine dining to hearty fare. Located in Mammoth Lakes, the Alpine-inspired Skadi serves refined plates, such as savory crepes, venison sausage, and pan-seared scallops. For classic mountain cuisine, try Mammoth Tavern, a cozy wood-paneled pub known for its indulgent fondue, burgers, and shepherd's pie.