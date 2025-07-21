Spain's Hidden Wine Region In Basque Country Is A Vineyard Hopping Haven With Ocean Views And Dining

If you haven't been to the Basque Country, you probably aren't familiar with a special wine called txakoli. Pronounced cha-co-lee, it's a slightly carbonated white wine that is crisp and dry, pairing perfectly with light dishes like fish or pintxos (an elevated Basque bar snack.) With origins going as far back as the 9th century, txakoli was traditionally made in farmhouses for personal consumption or to share with neighbors. It wasn't until the late 1800s that it gained popularity, extending to local bars. It took another 100 years for txakoli to get its spotlight with three designations of origin in the 1980s.

The three official denominations of origin for txakoli are: Getariako Txakolina, Bizkaiko Txakolina, and Arabako Txakolina. In the charming fishing village of Getaria, where the majority of txakoli is produced, nearly 90% of it comes from the Hondarribi Zuri grape. The remainder comes from Hondarribi Beltza grapes. The most popular area for visiting txakoli wineries, the Getariako Txakolina denomination spans the towns of Getaria, Zarautz, Zumaia, Hondarribia, and Aia, with 16 wineries available to visit.

A whopping 90% of the txakoli grapes grown in Getariako Txakolina are grown by the coast and benefit from a unique micro-climate that helps the Hondarribi Zuri grapes thrive, giving them a distinct flavor. When sampling txakoli, you'll notice that it's poured from an elevated height, allowing the wine to "break" and aerate, enhancing its subtle fizziness. Almost always white, txakoli can also be a rosé, and very rarely, a light red. In a bar, you may be served txakoli in a wine glass or, in more traditional spots, it may simply be served in a flat-bottomed, wide glass. Either is fine — what's more important is how it's poured.