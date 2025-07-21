Make Your Hotel Stay More Affordable With These Simple Hacks And Perks

So, you've ironed out your days off work and are excited about spending time away from the usual grind with a well-deserved vacation. Now, you're confronted with another challenge: sorting out your holiday's accommodation. Which, to your dismay, can cost quite a pretty penny. Fortunately, there's a lot you can do to curtail some of these expenses — from the best ways to find cheap last-minute flights to pinning down the best destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest.

Hotel accommodations take up a significant chunk of your vacation budget, and that's not changing for the better anytime soon. According to a 2025 HRS Market Insights Report, average daily rates (ADR) for hotels have risen this year, making it more important than ever to figure out how to make hotel stays more affordable.

As it turns out, there are a number of tactics that you can use to get more bang for your buck when navigating hotel bookings. Savvy travelers have figured out that using different booking platforms, maximizing loyalty programs, and even appealing to the good graces of hotel staff are all useful strategies that can lower hotel rates and offer you extra perks. And who could say no to that?