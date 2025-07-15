Arizona's Wildly Historic Grand Canyon Lodge Has Burned Down (Here's What To Know)

Sadly, the historic Grand Canyon Lodge has burned down following two wildfires that started near the Grand Canyon, which have also forced the early closure of the North Rim for what remains of this year's tourist season. The lodge opened in 1928 and was the only accommodation option in that neck of the world-famous canyon.

The two wildfires that are still blazing near the Grand Canyon (as of this writing) have been named the White Sage Fire and Dragon Bravo Fire, and the latter is responsible for the destruction of the historic lodge, which has been completely turned into ashes — while the former continues to threaten the North Rim of the Canyon, where visitors enjoy the thrills of Fredonia, an adventure hub with access to three national parks. The Grand Canyon Lodge was not the only building to be ravaged by the wildfires as officials from the National Park Service (NPS) assume 50 to 80 buildings have been lost so far.

Grand Canyon Lodge was designed by famed architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood, and listed as a National Historic Landmark. In 1932 the original lodge was destroyed by a fire, but it was meticulously rebuilt with natural resources from the surrounding area and reopened in 1937. None other than Davy Crockett — dubbed the "King of the Wild Frontier" — even wrote about the lodge and that fire.