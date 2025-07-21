Oregon's Luxurious Wine Country Golf And RV Resort Has The State's Largest Lazy River And Cute Home Cottages
When it comes to road trips, one of the best ways to get out and see the world is inside an RV. If you live in the Pacific Northwest, there are so many spots to go RVing, whether you love fishing, hiking, skiing, or just lounging by the beach. In fact, in Oregon, you can take one of the state's best road trips to see all of Oregon's "seven wonders" without leaving your motorhome behind. But, whether you're taking a tour of the state or just looking for a fabulous place to stop for the night, Bar Run is one of the best options around.
Looking at Bar Run, it's hard to believe that the site used to be a defunct sand-gravel mine. With rolling green hills and a massive lazy river, it's easy to believe that the area housed a world-class RV resort from the very beginning. In fact, Bar Run is such a fantastic place for RVs that it might just spoil you and your travel companions. When you have access to such a fun and relaxing spot, it's hard to settle for basic RV parks with minimal amenities (and no lazy rivers). So, pack up the motorhome and let's see what makes Bar Run so special.
Staying at Bar Run Golf and RV Resort
Bar Run is situated next to the city of Roseburg, almost equidistant from Coos Bay, an underrated artsy city with natural beauty on the coast, and Toketee Falls, one of Oregon's most beloved waterfalls in the Umpqua National Forest. Although one of Bar Run's main attractions is its lazy river, it's also next to the Umpqua River, so you can enjoy two types of aquatic fun during your visit. If you're just looking to relax, then inflate a tube and let the current at Bar Run carry you around. But, if you want a bit more adventure, you can tube the actual river.
Part of what makes Bar Run such an incredible RV resort is that it was built to cater to RVers from the ground up — literally. One of the features of this park is that there are no curbs, so you don't have to worry about bumping into a curb when parking or maneuvering your motorhome. Plus, each site has flat, level ground and all the hookups you'll need for the duration of your stay. Bar Run is so accommodating that you may want to rent an RV just to experience it.
While the 22,000-square-foot pool and Oregon's largest lazy river get most of the attention, Bar Run is also a golfing resort. There's an immaculately-kept 18-hole course, a putting green, and a driving range so you can practice your shots. Bar Run even has an observation deck if you want unparalleled views of Roseburg and the surrounding area.
Planning a laid-back vacation to Bar Run
Although Bar Run is designed for RVs, you don't have to pull up in a motorhome to book a stay. For those who want to stretch their legs a little bit, the resort has several unique cottages available. These tiny homes can sleep between four and six people, and they come with large front porches, fully-equipped kitchens, and plenty of parking. The cottages even face the golf course, so you can sit back and watch golfers practice their skills.
If you're RVing from out of state, Roseburg is conveniently located on Interstate 5, which stretches north into Washington and south into California. If you're coming from the east, you'll have to cut through various smaller highways and roads to reach the city or the interstate. Alternatively, if you're planning to stay in a cottage, you can fly into Portland International Airport, rent a car, and drive three hours south.
Bar Run also acts as a great base camp for exploring central and southern Oregon. Not only is Roseburg next to Umpqua National Park, but the resort is less than two hours from Crater Lake National Park. Alternatively, if you're into wine, Oregon's wine country is just up I-5 in the Willamette Valley, where you can sip wines from dozens of local vineyards.