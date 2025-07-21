Oregon's Luxurious Wine Country Golf And RV Resort Has The State's Largest Lazy River And Cute Home Cottages

Bar Run is situated next to the city of Roseburg, almost equidistant from Coos Bay, an underrated artsy city with natural beauty on the coast, and Toketee Falls, one of Oregon's most beloved waterfalls in the Umpqua National Forest. Although one of Bar Run's main attractions is its lazy river, it's also next to the Umpqua River, so you can enjoy two types of aquatic fun during your visit. If you're just looking to relax, then inflate a tube and let the current at Bar Run carry you around. But, if you want a bit more adventure, you can tube the actual river.

Part of what makes Bar Run such an incredible RV resort is that it was built to cater to RVers from the ground up — literally. One of the features of this park is that there are no curbs, so you don't have to worry about bumping into a curb when parking or maneuvering your motorhome. Plus, each site has flat, level ground and all the hookups you'll need for the duration of your stay. Bar Run is so accommodating that you may want to rent an RV just to experience it.

While the 22,000-square-foot pool and Oregon's largest lazy river get most of the attention, Bar Run is also a golfing resort. There's an immaculately-kept 18-hole course, a putting green, and a driving range so you can practice your shots. Bar Run even has an observation deck if you want unparalleled views of Roseburg and the surrounding area.