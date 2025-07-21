This Friendly Minnesota Gem Blends Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities And Quirky Museums

Minneapolis may be Minnesota's main cultural hub, but the state is also home to many places that are well worth making a trip to. For example, there's St. Joseph, the self-proclaimed "Best Small Town," which captures an artistic community, craft brews, and bike trail bliss. And then, there's Austin (not to be confused with Austin, Texas). This overlooked Minnesota gem may have all of the charm of a small town, but it's packed with many of the amenities you'd expect from a big city. This contradiction is further enhanced by the quirky museums that reside there, making Austin one of the most eccentric vacation destinations in the Midwest.

Austin is less than 40 miles away from Rochester International Airport. For much of the year, the city is fairly chilly, so it's recommended that you visit during the summer. There are plenty of lodging options, such as Super 8 by Wyndham Austin MN, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites – Austin, DoubleTree by Hilton Austin, and The Elam House (which should be of particular interest to architecture enthusiasts, as it was designed by the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright).

Austin is largely surrounded by rural and wooded areas, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. There's no better way to immerse yourself in the nature that permeates the city than with a trip to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, which is free and open to the public. Guests can learn about the region's history and ecosystem through the many compelling exhibits at the Interpretive Center, and interact with Mother Nature herself on the miles of trails that wind through the 500 acres of various terrain. Other scenic outdoor areas worth exploring include Horace Austin Park, Todd Park, and Bandshell Community Park.