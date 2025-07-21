This Friendly Minnesota Gem Blends Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities And Quirky Museums
Minneapolis may be Minnesota's main cultural hub, but the state is also home to many places that are well worth making a trip to. For example, there's St. Joseph, the self-proclaimed "Best Small Town," which captures an artistic community, craft brews, and bike trail bliss. And then, there's Austin (not to be confused with Austin, Texas). This overlooked Minnesota gem may have all of the charm of a small town, but it's packed with many of the amenities you'd expect from a big city. This contradiction is further enhanced by the quirky museums that reside there, making Austin one of the most eccentric vacation destinations in the Midwest.
Austin is less than 40 miles away from Rochester International Airport. For much of the year, the city is fairly chilly, so it's recommended that you visit during the summer. There are plenty of lodging options, such as Super 8 by Wyndham Austin MN, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites – Austin, DoubleTree by Hilton Austin, and The Elam House (which should be of particular interest to architecture enthusiasts, as it was designed by the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright).
Austin is largely surrounded by rural and wooded areas, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. There's no better way to immerse yourself in the nature that permeates the city than with a trip to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, which is free and open to the public. Guests can learn about the region's history and ecosystem through the many compelling exhibits at the Interpretive Center, and interact with Mother Nature herself on the miles of trails that wind through the 500 acres of various terrain. Other scenic outdoor areas worth exploring include Horace Austin Park, Todd Park, and Bandshell Community Park.
Austin's small-town charm and big-city amenities
Minnesota seems to be the place for municipalities that have a mishmash of personalities. After all, it is home to Moorhead, an under-the-radar city that mixes campus vibes, artistic charm, and a classic Midwest feel. As mentioned earlier, Austin is no different.
If you're in the mood for the kinds of festivities you won't find in a typical metropolis, look no further than the Mower County Fair, held every August. This annual event is filled to the brim with rural fun and activities, like livestock shows, a carnival, a petting zoo, live entertainment, and more. It's almost a legal requirement that every small town in America has an independent bookstore, which Austin has in the form of Sweet Reads Books. In addition to its impressive selection of books at terrific prices, the store also sells various candies from yesteryear and features sections that highlight local authors and artisans. And every Friday from May to September, the Cedar River Farmers Market takes place, and is the perfect way to score some fresh produce and tasty treats.
If you're in the mood for more urban attractions, there are plenty in Austin. For example, you can catch a classic play or musical at the Summerset Theatre. Some of the most acclaimed musical artists and ensembles regularly perform at the Paramount Theatre. All beer lovers are welcome at Gravity Storm Brewery, which makes brews that have lower gluten content than typical beer, and hosts events like trivia night and intimate concerts. And then there's the always happening Torge's Live Sports Pub & Grill, where you can dine on their stellar cuisine and sip their tasty drinks while listening to bands perform live.
Austin's quirky museums
Most small-town museums highlight the artistic and cultural heritage of the area. However, Austin does things a little bit differently. For example, who would've thought that anyone would create an entire museum dedicated to Spam? Well, someone in Austin did, and despite its weirdness, the Spam Museum is a surprisingly interesting experience. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "Okay, I knew I would like it. It is Spam. But, I didn't expect to love it! So informative and the gift shop is amazing! I loved learning about the Hormel family, the early years and the challenges that they endured. The World Wars exhibit was worth it alone. Also, really liked the world market area."
For those wondering why there's a Spam Museum in Austin in the first place, it's because Hormel Foods, which owns Spam, was founded in the city in 1891. George A. Hormel, the company's founder, purchased a large Austin estate in 1901, which you can now visit today as the Hormel Historic Home. Guests can take self-guided or guided group tours of the house, which accurately depict what life was like over a century ago through immersive exhibits and activities for all ages. It should surprise no one that the Hormel Historic Home also hosts numerous food-centric events, such as Lillian's Table Culinary Experience, Little Lillian Tea Party Experience, and Ultimate Happy Hour.
Of course, if these museums are a little too off-the-wall for you, then consider booking a tour with the Mower County Historical Society, where you can learn more about the region's history through its interactive and informative exhibits.