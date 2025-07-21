The Home Of America's 'Forgotten Founder' Is A South Carolina National Historic Site Cottage Gem

Less than 20 miles east of Charlotte rests a piece of history that celebrates a founding father often overlooked in the history books. Charles Pinckney's name may not be as familiar as those of Alexander Hamilton or Benjamin Franklin. However, his legacy as an original framer and signer of the United States Constitution, as well as his service as governor of South Carolina for over 40 years, is preserved in a National Historic Site bearing his name. A commemoration of the first decades of American history, the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site invites visitors to explore a Lowcountry farmhouse that doubles as a visitor center and museum.

Inside, educational programs and museum exhibits include several brief films that illustrate Pinckney's influence in the late 18th century. While the historic home that currently houses the museum was not inhabited by Pinckney, it provides historical context within its 1828 frame. Educational programs for both adults and children are available. Outside, the land upon which the museum rests is called Snee Farm, and it offers 28 acres of preserved plantation to explore. A half-mile walking trail provides information about the existing home, along with exhibits that share historical details on archeological excavations and the agriculture that funded the plantation, which once stretched over 715 acres. There's even a boardwalk offering views of the marshlands that nourished the farm.