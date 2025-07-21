New Mexico's Remote And Surreal Corner Is An Otherworldly Destination With Unique Rock Formations

When planning your trip to the Bisti Badlands, avoid peak summer and winter months — the weather gets either scorching hot or freezing cold with relentless winds. Instead, aim for spring and fall to visit the wilderness. If you want to have the area all to yourself, plan to come on a weekday. No matter which season you end up going, make sure to pack enough water with you for the entire duration of your stay, as there are no supplies available in Bisti. Keep in mind there's no cell service here, so carry a compass and learn how to orient yourself — since you're going to be quite remote, you want to have a backup plan at all times. You'll also find several instructional YouTube videos to help you get acquainted, as well as a downloadable online map to explore the grounds.

The city of Farmington is your gateway to the Bisti Badlands, situated an hour away. If you're not going to rough it out in the wild, this is the most convenient place for overnight stays. You have options like the Baymont Inn and Suites, Best Western Plus Four Corners Inn, Casa Blanca Inn and Suites, and Courtyard by Marriott. For those traveling in their RV, park your vehicle at B&L RV Park and Storage, Farmington Lake, or McGee Park RV Park.

While camping is permitted in Bisti, it's in its most primitive form with no designated campgrounds. Under no circumstances can you bring a motorized vehicle to the area — as a matter of fact, if it has wheels, it's not allowed on the premises. On top of that, you cannot light a campfire, take fossils, use drones, or climb the rocks. Group travel is limited to no more than nine people.