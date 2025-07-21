New Mexico's Remote And Surreal Corner Is An Otherworldly Destination With Unique Rock Formations
Leave it to New Mexico to take your breath away with its striking landscapes. Between Bandelier National Monument's historic caves and Heart Lake's rocky mountain views that extend all the way to Colorado, the state's diverse geology creates panoramas so spectacular you'd think you're in a different country. Tucked in its northwest corner, the Bisti Badlands remind you of a post-apocalyptic movie that's set on the planet Mars. Also known as the De-Na-Zin Wilderness — meaning "standing crane" in Navajo — this hidden gem is a true backcountry destination untouched by modern civilization. Otherworldly arches and surreal spire formations dominate more than 43,000 acres of desert terrain.
A must-see for adventurers with a niche bucket list, the sprawling geological phenomenon at Bisti Badlands is a result of erosion that took place over millions of years. Prior to its barren topography, it was a flourishing natural wonder of coastal swamps, where dinosaurs once roamed free. Over the centuries, the receding water exposed mudstone, coal, sandstone, shale, and silt. Following the ice age, the melting glaciers sculpted the high desert's hoodoos, dramatically rising from what once was an inland seabed. While the dinosaurs have long been extinct, they left their mark, literally. The De-Na-Zin Wilderness is home to many fossils, such as a 29-foot-long dinosaur related to the Tyrannosaurus rex.
Coming from Albuquerque, the drive to the Bisti Badlands takes around three hours — it's also most likely where you'll be flying in. Otherwise, check for flights landing in Durango-La Plata County Airport in Colorado to cut the journey down to two hours.
Planning your trip to Bisti Badlands
When planning your trip to the Bisti Badlands, avoid peak summer and winter months — the weather gets either scorching hot or freezing cold with relentless winds. Instead, aim for spring and fall to visit the wilderness. If you want to have the area all to yourself, plan to come on a weekday. No matter which season you end up going, make sure to pack enough water with you for the entire duration of your stay, as there are no supplies available in Bisti. Keep in mind there's no cell service here, so carry a compass and learn how to orient yourself — since you're going to be quite remote, you want to have a backup plan at all times. You'll also find several instructional YouTube videos to help you get acquainted, as well as a downloadable online map to explore the grounds.
The city of Farmington is your gateway to the Bisti Badlands, situated an hour away. If you're not going to rough it out in the wild, this is the most convenient place for overnight stays. You have options like the Baymont Inn and Suites, Best Western Plus Four Corners Inn, Casa Blanca Inn and Suites, and Courtyard by Marriott. For those traveling in their RV, park your vehicle at B&L RV Park and Storage, Farmington Lake, or McGee Park RV Park.
While camping is permitted in Bisti, it's in its most primitive form with no designated campgrounds. Under no circumstances can you bring a motorized vehicle to the area — as a matter of fact, if it has wheels, it's not allowed on the premises. On top of that, you cannot light a campfire, take fossils, use drones, or climb the rocks. Group travel is limited to no more than nine people.
The Bisti Badlands promise an awe-inspiring experience
Despite all the rules surrounding the desolate location, it doesn't affect how incredible it is to lay your eyes on this underrated New Mexico site. Since vehicles are prohibited in Bisti, the only way to discover its nooks and crannies is on foot. Wear sturdy shoes to traverse the rugged terrain — and if you have an online map, carry a paper one just in case. With no trail markers to guide you, you have to rely on old-fashioned navigation skills on your hike.
As you're trekking, you'll easily spot the King of Wings, a large boulder balancing a 10-foot-long thin slab on top. While most of the rocks stretch toward the sky, the Rock Garden is where 1-foot-tall hoodoos make for odd scenery, with the "Alien Woman" formation watching over the terrain. Other highlights in Bisti include the Cracked Eggs, Capped Rocks, Red Rock Garden, and petrified trees that once thrived here. It goes without saying that you should be camera-ready, especially during the golden hour, when the sun rays and the unique texture of the desert appear the best.
With your camera in hand, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife too. The Bisti Badlands is home to a smattering of horned lizards, coyotes, golden eagles, prairie falcons, and more. Apart from that, you can capture the starry sky — on some nights, you may even see the Milky Way. Those who don't want a solo adventure can always rely on a tour guide for a stress-free excursion with a history lesson. The best part about admiring these geological marvels is that it doesn't have to be a once-in-a-lifetime affair. You'll find similar vistas of jagged spires, colorful rock formations, and fossils at the Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness, just an hour away from the Bisti Badlands.