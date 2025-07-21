North Carolina's Off-The-Beaten-Path State Park Is A Quiet Lakeside Beauty Blending Nature And History

Getting to Pettigrew State Park requires a little effort. Its relative seclusion means you're unlikely to stumble upon it without intention. The park lies about 6 miles off the Creswell junction on Highway 64, which is the primary road for approaching the popular Outer Banks region, North Carolina's easternmost point. If you're approaching from one of the more prominent airports in the area, like Raleigh or Wilmington, the drive will take between two and a half and three hours. Greenville is around 90 minutes away, but it's unlikely you'd be flying there. Just ensure you arrive at the park before closing time. It opens at 8 a.m each day, but closes at 6 p.m between November and February, 8 p.m in March, April, May, September, and October, and 9 p.m during the summer months.

There are no hotels in the immediate vicinity, with Plymouth, a 30-minute drive away, offering the best options. The park does have its own 13-berth campsite that can (and should) be booked in advance. Interestingly, the campsite has become a cheaper accommodation option for those visiting the pricier Outer Banks. With campsites set at $27 a night, some travelers are opting to camp and drive the 90-minute ride to the beach towns. Restaurants are similarly limited, although there are a few options in nearby Creswell.

The intention of the visit will dictate where and what you do here. If you're making a beeline to the park, it's most likely that you'll be camping anyway and come stocked up. If you're stopping to see the lake and check out the plantation, it's likely you were heading to or from the Outer Banks anyway and can stock up on the way. If you are looking for more gorgeous lakes in North Carolina, check out the state's largest man-made lake that has thrilling swimming, boating, fishing, and camping.