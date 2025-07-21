The Secret West Virginia Mountain Getaway Called 'Nature's Air-Conditioned City' Promises Perfect Summer Weather

Heat waves have made summer travel uncomfortable in many places, particularly in cities where the heat island effect makes everything even more unbearably hot. So, what are travelers to do? If you want to visit the American East, consider skipping obvious and heat-prone destinations like New York City and Washington, D.C. and instead head to the mountains — to places like beautiful Bluefield, West Virginia. Nicknamed "Nature's Air-Conditioned City," this lovely town enjoys mild weather throughout the summer. The average temperature for July — its hottest month — is a cool 72 degrees Fahrenheit, with average highs reaching only 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Extreme hot weather is so rare that Bluefield and its namesake town just across the border in Virginia that officials have promised to give anyone free lemonade if the temperature ever hits 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. The tradition has been going on since 1939 and town leaders have kept true to their word, serving lemonade to make up for less-than-perfect weather. Such days remain rare, thanks to Bluefield's privileged location in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Still, we'd happily trade free lemonade for the chance to enjoy West Virginia's astonishing nature or to stroll through town shopping at boutique stores without feeling like we're melting away like ice cream at the beach. And if summer heat does come this way, well, at least there's a refreshing consolation prize.