A Delightful, Unexpected Feature You'll Find At Many Canadian Hotel Pools But Rarely In America

Waterslides. Kids love them, adults love them. Zipping down a vibrantly colored tube of rushing water is a universally beloved human experience. Thousands of people a year make trips to elaborate outdoor water parks during the summer (where we hoard monsters like America's longest stand-up waterslide) and escape the chilly weather at indoor water parks across the country during the winter months. While many resorts in the U.S., like Great Wolf Lodge, offer a hotel and water park experience, you'll rarely find a slide at a typical hotel pool. In Canada, however, they're abundant.

A fact that may surprise many Americans, it's not uncommon to find a lone waterslide or two in a Canadian hotel's pool. What usually consists of a small pool, hot tub, and a few chairs in low to medium-cost hotels is topped off with a slide. A Super 8 by Wyndham, Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites — chains that appear all over the U.S. — all have waterslides on the side of their pools in Canada. Rooms as low as $82 a night on the side of a highway offer more whimsy than almost any counterpart in the States. Affordable public pools with similar amenities can be found all around the country.

At some Canadian hotels, if there is no pool present, they'll provide guests with a pass to the town pool. At one such location in Revelstoke, a tourist passing through may receive access to a school or government-issued pool and find what could be mistaken for a small waterpark. Waterslides, a rock climbing wall, and mushroom fountains were all present. Not exactly what one expects to get when they check into a Red Roof Inn.