Saudi Arabia's First Ritz-Carlton Reserve Is The Dreamiest Resort Made For Stargazers And Snorkelers

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may be best known for historic cities like Al-'Ulā, a nature reserve in the desert with surreal landscapes, as well as religious sites like Mecca and the Cave of Hira, one of the 30 religious wonders you won't believe exist. But while these ancient places will always retain their significance, this nation isn't stuck in the past. It recently released its forward-thinking Vision 2030 strategic plan, one pillar of which focuses on developing its hospitality sector. An ambitious project within this plan is Red Sea Global, which aims to regenerate this stunning coastal area and build 50 sustainable resorts. With that, Saudi Arabia is set to become a hot (literally) destination for luxury tourism.

One piece of this transformative project is the five-star Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve operated by Marriott International. Saudi Arabia's first Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the hotel began welcoming guests in May 2024. This dreamy resort's design resembles an exquisite piece of jewelry: The twin islands occupied by Nujuma form two chains of a necklace, and in its center is the jewel — a ring of 20 overwater villas at the edge of Al Wajh lagoon. Spread across 247 acres of land and water on the Ummahat Islands, just off the country's western coastline, it's an ideal spot for snorkelers to discover the wonders of the Red Sea.

The word "nujum" means "stars" in Arabic — and you'd be hard-pressed to find a more luxurious spot for viewing celestial bodies. With 63 beachfront villas offering floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views and high-end telescopes, the resort is perfect for stargazers. To say that this slice of desert island paradise is exclusive would be an understatement: It can only be reached by seaplane or chartered boat, and its starting rate is over $2,000 per night.