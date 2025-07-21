Saudi Arabia's First Ritz-Carlton Reserve Is The Dreamiest Resort Made For Stargazers And Snorkelers
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may be best known for historic cities like Al-'Ulā, a nature reserve in the desert with surreal landscapes, as well as religious sites like Mecca and the Cave of Hira, one of the 30 religious wonders you won't believe exist. But while these ancient places will always retain their significance, this nation isn't stuck in the past. It recently released its forward-thinking Vision 2030 strategic plan, one pillar of which focuses on developing its hospitality sector. An ambitious project within this plan is Red Sea Global, which aims to regenerate this stunning coastal area and build 50 sustainable resorts. With that, Saudi Arabia is set to become a hot (literally) destination for luxury tourism.
One piece of this transformative project is the five-star Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve operated by Marriott International. Saudi Arabia's first Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the hotel began welcoming guests in May 2024. This dreamy resort's design resembles an exquisite piece of jewelry: The twin islands occupied by Nujuma form two chains of a necklace, and in its center is the jewel — a ring of 20 overwater villas at the edge of Al Wajh lagoon. Spread across 247 acres of land and water on the Ummahat Islands, just off the country's western coastline, it's an ideal spot for snorkelers to discover the wonders of the Red Sea.
The word "nujum" means "stars" in Arabic — and you'd be hard-pressed to find a more luxurious spot for viewing celestial bodies. With 63 beachfront villas offering floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views and high-end telescopes, the resort is perfect for stargazers. To say that this slice of desert island paradise is exclusive would be an understatement: It can only be reached by seaplane or chartered boat, and its starting rate is over $2,000 per night.
Staying at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Nujuma is designed to blend effortlessly with the island surroundings and aquamarine waters, and indeed it does, with eye-pleasing seashell-shaped villas, light-filled rooms, wide-open spaces, and sand-colored interiors. There are several room categories to choose from, each offering the utmost comfort and privacy. Even the most affordable option, the Sunset Beach Villa, is a spacious 1,625 square feet with a king-size bed, separate living area, bathtub, plunge pool, outdoor terrace, fully equipped kitchen, and workspace. Tthe most lavish of all, the Royal Nujuma Villa, is a sprawling 3,800-square-foot beauty that sleeps seven and includes three bedrooms, an office, separate staff quarters, and more. Every villa includes a telescope, which guests can use to search for shooting stars and constellations or explore the enigmas of the moon. They can also join the in-house astrophysicist on a storytelling voyage to unravel the mysteries of the night sky and learn how these prehistoric stars guided Saudi seafarers of yore.
Once you're ready to leave your villa, take advantage of the many educational and adventure activities offered to guests. Nujuma is your home base for exploring the Red Sea region, which covers almost 11,000 square miles and encompasses over 90 pristine islands. Through Red Sea Global, 600,000 mangroves have been seeded, and guests can take nature walks with conservationists to see this work in action. In addition, 98,000 new corals have been planted in the area, which contains the world's fourth-largest barrier reef. Snorkel along this reef, keeping an eye out for vibrant corals and hundreds of fish species. The on-site Galaxea Dive Center also provides ample opportunities to encounter even more marine life, like stingrays and hawksbill turtles, through fun dives and PADI scuba diving certification courses.
Planning your visit to Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and Saudi Arabia
As the resort is fairly remote, guests will be staying and eating primarily on-site, although it's possible to take a 10-minute boat ride to the neighboring St. Regis Red Sea Resort. Otherwise, breakfast is served at Jamaa, the breezy beach club, while other meals take place at Sita, a stunning six-pavilion venue modeled after an old Arabian bazaar. The resort also features a specialty seafood restaurant and a celestial-themed bar. Remember that Saudi Arabia is a dry country, with Islam as its official state religion. As such, no alcohol or pork is served. That said, there are inventive mocktails, along with alcohol-free wines, spirits, and beers to satisfy your thirst.
In addition to its dining options, Nujuma boasts a relaxing spa, fitness center, private beachside cabanas, and multiple pools. Before jumping into the water, note that Saudi Arabia updated its Public Decorum Charter in 2019 in preparation for increased tourism. Although the regulations are more relaxed for foreigners, particularly at resorts, modest dress is still expected. Women are required to cover their shoulders and knees. It's recommended to familiarize yourself with this code before arriving, as violations may result in fines.
Nujuma can only be accessed from Red Sea International Airport (RSI), located about 20 miles away. The national airline, Saudia, offers domestic flights from Jeddah and Riyadh, while there's one overseas flight on flydubai via Dubai International (DXB), the luxurious airport with the world's largest first-class lounge. Guests can either enjoy a convenient, 10-minute seaplane flight — the fastest option with extraordinary aerial views — or head to the ferry port and take a 30-minute speedboat ride. Either way, look out for dolphins frolicking near the water's surface during the scenic journey to Nujuma.