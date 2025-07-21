Washington's Walkable Wine Country Suburb In Seattle Has Four Trendy Districts With Unique Tasting Rooms

A perfect state for scenic road trips, Washington boasts an immense amount of natural beauty and is already known as a destination for world-class wine, combined with adventure and serenity. Its largest city, Seattle, is full of neighborhoods with diverse architecture, green spaces, and urban access, making it an amazing part of Washington state to visit. If you're in Seattle and looking for a bit of an escape from the urban sprawl, there's a wine country suburb waiting for you to spend a leisurely day. Woodinville is so close to Seattle that it's an easy day trip just outside the city, and you can spend a long afternoon in the town but still be back in a charming yet trendy Seattle neighborhood like Ballard for dinner and sleep in your hotel in the city. Located just half an hour's drive outside of downtown Seattle, Woodinville boasts over 130 wineries in four districts of the town.

Dedicated wine drinkers can purchase one of multiple variations of a Woodinville Wine Pass, which includes discounted tasting and custom tours all throughout Woodinville. Some passes are district-specific, while others include an overarching umbrella of discounts featuring restaurants, distilleries and breweries, and retailers as well. One option even highlights a selection of female winemakers, and most discount passes are valid for more than just a single day's use, allowing visitors to return and explore even more of what the districts have to offer. An important note is that the passes do not include gratuity, so be sure to take that into account when the final bill comes.