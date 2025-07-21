This Lakeside City In Switzerland Might Be Europe's Most Overlooked Sunset Destination

What exactly makes Zug's sunset worth a detour? It's all about the lake and the dramatic surrounding landscape. When the sun starts going down, the lake mirrors the sky in a rich kaleidoscope of dark reds, oranges, and blues, while the nearby mountains cast a dark, striking silhouette.

One of the best vantage points to catch the sunset in Zug is Guggi, an elevated viewpoint that's just a short uphill walk from the town's main post office. Other popular lookout spots include the waterfront walkway of Uferpromenade, the terrace of Hafenrestaurant (which is a great place for dinner or drinks), and the lakeside park of Landsgemeindeplatz. For the best experience, arrive at least 30 to 45 minutes before sunset.

Before or after dusk, stroll through the historic old town to admire the 13th-century Zytturm clock tower (which is under renovation at the time of this writing and closed to visitors), as well as Zug's old city walls, fragrant rose gardens, and quaint cobblestone streets. For a similar vibe, you can continue your European journey at the Tuscan gem of Cortona, known for its wine, sunsets, and medieval allure.