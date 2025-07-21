This Lakeside City In Switzerland Might Be Europe's Most Overlooked Sunset Destination
Travelers come from all over the world to see the sun go down over Santorini's volcanic caldera and blue-domed churches or catch the colorful end-of-day spectacle from the steps of the Sacré-Cœur Basilica in Paris. Along with popular sunset spots like Norwegian fjords and hilltop towns in Tuscany, there are plenty of European destinations famous for their beautiful skies. Just as gorgeous but lesser-known is the sunset view in the lakeside town of Zug, Switzerland.
Located in central Switzerland in the foothills of the snowy Alps, the town sits on the shores of the picturesque Lake Zug. In comparison with Lucerne, which is just 30 minutes away by train and one of Switzerland's prettiest and most iconic destinations you shouldn't skip on a trip, Zug is comparatively untouristy, partly because it's a Swiss business hub. The quiet atmosphere makes it a perfect place to take in the spectacular sunset in relative peace.
Tips for catching a famous sunset in Zug
What exactly makes Zug's sunset worth a detour? It's all about the lake and the dramatic surrounding landscape. When the sun starts going down, the lake mirrors the sky in a rich kaleidoscope of dark reds, oranges, and blues, while the nearby mountains cast a dark, striking silhouette.
One of the best vantage points to catch the sunset in Zug is Guggi, an elevated viewpoint that's just a short uphill walk from the town's main post office. Other popular lookout spots include the waterfront walkway of Uferpromenade, the terrace of Hafenrestaurant (which is a great place for dinner or drinks), and the lakeside park of Landsgemeindeplatz. For the best experience, arrive at least 30 to 45 minutes before sunset.
Before or after dusk, stroll through the historic old town to admire the 13th-century Zytturm clock tower (which is under renovation at the time of this writing and closed to visitors), as well as Zug's old city walls, fragrant rose gardens, and quaint cobblestone streets. For a similar vibe, you can continue your European journey at the Tuscan gem of Cortona, known for its wine, sunsets, and medieval allure.
Plan a trip to Zug
Zug's old town is also an ideal spot to base yourself on a visit. The upscale City-Hotel Ochsen (about $350 per night) is a four-star hotel right across the street from the clock tower, while La Colombe Boutique Hotel (around $530 per night) has stylish rooms overlooking the lake. There are lots of restaurants, cafés, and bars near the waterfront, including the casual Mont Blanc Caffetteria and Gelateria, the elegant Restaurant Widder, and Restaurant Zur Taube, which features lovely sunset views from its open-air terrace.
The city is well-connected to other parts of Switzerland by public transportation. The closest major airport is Zurich Airport, about 40 minutes away by car or an hour by train. If you're headed to downtown Zurich instead of the airport, an express nonstop train will get you there in just 25 minutes. If you love the area, check out Switzerland's sunniest region, Ticino, an underrated beauty known as the country's "Little Italy."