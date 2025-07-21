One Of The World's Longest Continuous Main Streets Is A Midwest Riverside Gem Called 'Beer's Hometown'
Located along the Mississippi River is the quiet town of Potosi, Wisconsin, known for its beer and rumored to have the longest continuous main street in the world. Potosi's small-town architecture and rustic feel make it a compelling destination for travelers who wish to savor the town's signature beverage and relaxing pace while avoiding the large crowds of tourists who flock to thriving craft beer capitals like Denver in search of America's best brews. With a population of just over 600, beer drinkers won't have to wait too long in line for a frothy pint in Potosi after walking around all day. Not a beer drinker? The town has plenty of gorgeous natural areas for outdoor sportsmen and nature lovers to enjoy.
Potosi is centrally located near Highway 133 and U.S. Highway 61, and easily accessible by car. Its nearest airport is Iowa's Dubuque Regional Airport, located just 35 minutes away, but those coming from farther afield can fly into Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, located 2 hours and 40 minutes away. Visitors can find a variety of options for nearby lodging, including Pine Point Lodge, Grant River Campground and Park, and Potosi Inn, as well as more traditional hotel chains like Holiday Inn Express, Super 8, and Country Inn & Suites close by in neighboring towns. Potosi is a great place for nature lovers to visit due to its proximity to the Grant River and Mississippi River, and is frequented by local birding enthusiasts and naturalists alike. With all the fun outdoor activities available, like canoeing, kayaking, hunting, and camping, it's no surprise that Wisconsin is considered to have the best lakes and rivers in the Midwest.
Potosi's bustling beer industry
Milwaukee might be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of beer, with its German-inspired lakefront brewery rated one of America's best, but Potosi isn't that far behind. The town is home to the Potosi Brewing Company, founded in 1852, and home to the National Brewery Museum and Library, where you can see a variety of vintage ads, beer bottles, and cans on display. Travelers can also explore the Great River Road Interpretive Center and Transportation Museum to get a comprehensive history lesson of the Mississippi River and the area's history for free, making it an excellent welcome center for new visitors to the town. Check out their gift shop for a unique selection of t-shirts, beer cozies, and key chains that commemorate the town's beer-drinking legacy.
Located on the town's famed Main Street, the Potosi Brewing Company makes a delectable Tangerine IPA along with an array of other flavorful craft beers, including Hazy Bluff, Snake Hollow, and even a refreshing lemony Steamboat Shandy. Stop by to check out the selection of craft beer they have in stock and take their brewery tour, where you can sample some of their signature flavors and learn all about the brewery's history. Brewery tours are family-friendly and $20 per person at the time of this publication. Once you work up an appetite from sampling their landmark brews, take your hungry self to the Brew Pub for some burgers, sandwiches, or mac and cheese. The pub offers a varied cuisine infused with local flavor, including decadent beer-battered cheese curds with local Wisconsin cheese, perfect for pairing with a nice IPA. They even have Potosi Root Beer for the kids!
Take a walk down main street to the Mississippi River
Now that you've gotten acquainted with Potosi's tantalizing brews and learned some tidbits of local culture and tradition, take a walk down Main Street to Potosi Point, otherwise known by locals as simply "The Point," for a breathtaking view of the Mississippi River. Fishing aficionados can bring their rod and tackle gear and enjoy a good catch at this "Catfish Capital of Wisconsin," whether on a weekend getaway or just passing through town. Not to mention how exciting it feels to reach the end of the longest 3-mile stretch of street without an intersection in the world!
Potosi Point is just over a mile from Potosi Brewing Company and the perfect spot to take some panoramic views of the Mississippi River after you are done sightseeing for the day. You can take the three-minute drive by car or take a leisurely 28-minute stroll to walk off that delicious meal from the pub; bonus points if you brought a bike on your adventure. The Point is also a lovely place for birdwatching, and is home to a variety of wading birds such as egrets, herons, and ducks, as well as more elusive species like the yellow-headed blackbird. Visitors can even see beavers diligently building their dams in the fall, along with migrating birds passing through on their routes during the changing seasons. The Point is the perfect denouement after a brewery tour or a great spot to spend the day if you want a relaxing, peaceful getaway from your everyday routine.