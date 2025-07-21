One Of The World's Longest Continuous Main Streets Is A Midwest Riverside Gem Called 'Beer's Hometown'

Located along the Mississippi River is the quiet town of Potosi, Wisconsin, known for its beer and rumored to have the longest continuous main street in the world. Potosi's small-town architecture and rustic feel make it a compelling destination for travelers who wish to savor the town's signature beverage and relaxing pace while avoiding the large crowds of tourists who flock to thriving craft beer capitals like Denver in search of America's best brews. With a population of just over 600, beer drinkers won't have to wait too long in line for a frothy pint in Potosi after walking around all day. Not a beer drinker? The town has plenty of gorgeous natural areas for outdoor sportsmen and nature lovers to enjoy.

Potosi is centrally located near Highway 133 and U.S. Highway 61, and easily accessible by car. Its nearest airport is Iowa's Dubuque Regional Airport, located just 35 minutes away, but those coming from farther afield can fly into Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, located 2 hours and 40 minutes away. Visitors can find a variety of options for nearby lodging, including Pine Point Lodge, Grant River Campground and Park, and Potosi Inn, as well as more traditional hotel chains like Holiday Inn Express, Super 8, and Country Inn & Suites close by in neighboring towns. Potosi is a great place for nature lovers to visit due to its proximity to the Grant River and Mississippi River, and is frequented by local birding enthusiasts and naturalists alike. With all the fun outdoor activities available, like canoeing, kayaking, hunting, and camping, it's no surprise that Wisconsin is considered to have the best lakes and rivers in the Midwest.