Fans Of Certain Airlines May Be Able To Fly More Affordably With A Helpful Airport Detail

Have you ever noticed that some airports have entire terminals dedicated to a single airline? For example, Angelenos refer to Terminal 1 at LAX as the "Southwest Terminal," Terminal 4 as the "AA Terminal," and Terminal 7 as the "United Terminal" because each hall almost exclusively serves that single airline. Then there's Chicago O'Hare (ORD), America's most well-connected airport, which serves flights for United Airlines out of three of its four terminals — it's practically a monopoly by just one carrier.

This is what's known as a "hub," a major airport where an airline can direct the majority of its routes, basing support services there to serve its fleet and passengers — and getting familiar with these hubs could save you money. If you've ever flown cross country on American Airlines, you've probably had to sit through a layover in Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), or Atlanta (ATL) if you're flying Delta. That's because these are the largest hubs for each carrier, where the majority of their staff is based, and where it's easiest for them to troubleshoot and provide maintenance.

Airlines try to direct the majority of their flights to these hubs, using what's called a "hub and spoke" system. When the majority of their flight paths radiate out from hubs, it creates what looks like spokes on a wheel if viewed on a map. The efficiency created by using this central location reduces operating costs, so airlines typically like to increase supply compared to demand at their hubs. And when compounded with the airline's desire to maintain dominance at their chosen airport, this translates into competitive pricing on fares that travel through there. Essentially, flying through Dallas on American or Chicago on United can make your booking cheaper.