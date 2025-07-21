One Of Europe's Least Visited Countries Is A Royal Alpine Escape Of Vineyards, Castles, And Art

Europe is a continent with endless wonder, and while its top destinations like France, Spain, and Italy receive millions of visitors every year, the less visited ones, like the breathtaking coastal country of Monaco or the scenic and affordable wine paradise of Moldova, remain a reward to those willing to venture past the tourist trail in search of hidden gems. Liechtenstein is another of these under-explored, underappreciated nations. It is one of the smallest countries in Europe but full of gorgeous alpine landscapes, world-renowned vineyards, and majestic castles.

One of the reasons Liechtenstein remains under the radar is the surprising fact that it does not have an airport. In fact, the closest major airport lies in its neighboring country, Switzerland; Zurich International Airport is just 70 miles from Liechtenstein, and if you prefer public transport to driving yourself, buses are easy to come by. For the tiny extra effort of figuring out transportation, you'll get rewarded with a small country that packs a punch. Spend a day exploring the charm of its capital, Vaduz, discovering the country's ancient castles or fascinating museums, and escaping the noise of the world to take in the serene mountain views and vineyards.