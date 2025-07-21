One Of Europe's Least Visited Countries Is A Royal Alpine Escape Of Vineyards, Castles, And Art
Europe is a continent with endless wonder, and while its top destinations like France, Spain, and Italy receive millions of visitors every year, the less visited ones, like the breathtaking coastal country of Monaco or the scenic and affordable wine paradise of Moldova, remain a reward to those willing to venture past the tourist trail in search of hidden gems. Liechtenstein is another of these under-explored, underappreciated nations. It is one of the smallest countries in Europe but full of gorgeous alpine landscapes, world-renowned vineyards, and majestic castles.
One of the reasons Liechtenstein remains under the radar is the surprising fact that it does not have an airport. In fact, the closest major airport lies in its neighboring country, Switzerland; Zurich International Airport is just 70 miles from Liechtenstein, and if you prefer public transport to driving yourself, buses are easy to come by. For the tiny extra effort of figuring out transportation, you'll get rewarded with a small country that packs a punch. Spend a day exploring the charm of its capital, Vaduz, discovering the country's ancient castles or fascinating museums, and escaping the noise of the world to take in the serene mountain views and vineyards.
Enjoy Liechtenstein's blissful alpine escapes and vineyards
During your visit to Vaduz, you'll undoubtedly spot the beautiful nature surrounding the capital city, and reaching Liechtenstein's dazzling scenery is very easy. Drive about 20 minutes southwest and you will get to the picturesque escape of Malbun, a snow sports dream destination in winter, and a lush, green mountain resort village in warmer months. Malbun is a fantastic ski destination catering to both beginners and seasoned skiers alike, receiving the Families Welcome Award from the Swiss Tourism Board. When the cold weather passes, you gain access to hiking trails like the Schönberg-Path, with incredible mountain views. You can also venture to the Gänglesee lake nestled in the heart of the Alps, over 4,000 feet above sea level. There are summer events like the Malbun Donkey Festival in early August, where you can watch the animals compete in an obstacle course.
And what better way to sample the region's wines than by exploring the Prince of Liechtenstein's vineyard, which is open to the public and covers 10 acres, offering wine tastings at $20 per person. The prince's wine cellar is accessible as well and boasts some varietals you can only get locally. You can also check out Castellum am Eschnerberg winery to explore their wide variety of beverages, and Weinbau Hoop, where you can learn more about the traditions of wine making in Liechtenstein — both are less than a 20-minute drive from the capital.
Walk through Liechtenstein's art museums and fairytale-like castles
Although Varduz is not the biggest of cities, with a population of less than 6,000 people, it is interesting to explore its streets, small businesses, and landmarks. Art lovers will particularly enjoy it as they can visit the Liechtenstein Art Museum, a hub for contemporary and modern art for the past 25 years. You can also check out Engländerbau Art Space, which offers a rotating set of contemporary art exhibitions year-round.
After taking in the thought-provoking art, immerse yourself in history, as the list of hidden fairytale castles in Europe certainly could do with a couple of additions from the Principality of Liechtenstein. Schloss Vaduz (Vaduz Castle) is a prime example. It dates back to the 12th century, sits at nearly 400 feet above Vaduz, and is the primary residence of the royal family — that means you'll have to enjoy views of the castle from outside, unless you're in town on August 15, the only day when the gardens are open to the public.
Obere Burg, or the Schellenberg Castle, is another monument dating back to the 12th century, and is only a 20-minute drive away from Vaduz. Unlike the royals' residence, this castle is fully accessible and provides the perfect backdrop for a nice picnic. Gutenberg Castle is definitely worth a visit as well, if only for its hilltop views of Liechtenstein and its gorgeous floral surroundings in the summer months.