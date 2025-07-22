Look up on a clear day and you might spot long, white lines across the sky, trailing behind airplanes like ribbons. These are known as contrails, short for "condensation trails," which already hint at how they are made.

Contrails form when hot, humid exhaust from an aircraft's engines mixes with the much colder air at high altitudes. Jet engines emit water vapor and soot as a byproduct of burning fuel. When the water vapor from the engine hits this frigid environment, it condenses almost instantly around the soot into ice crystals, forming the bright white streaks we see from the ground. It's the same basic principle behind your breath becoming visible on a cold morning.

But not every plane leaves a contrail. Conditions need to be right. The temperature and humidity levels at high altitudes vary constantly. If the air is too dry or not cold enough, the water vapor dissipates invisibly. But depending on the flight route and the atmosphere's moisture, contrails can linger for hours and even spread out into thin cloud formations. Actually, frequent contrails can have climate consequences. They trap outgoing radiation generated by or bouncing off of the Earth, warming the surface while having minimal cooling effects. Estimates vary, but according to a report from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, contrails may cause up to twice the warming of aircraft CO₂ emissions alone. Some studies even suggest a single evening flight, like a pink-eye flight, can increase warming significantly. Careful routing to divert planes out of high-altitude places where contrails tend to form will not only cut down on high-altitude airplane flatulence — but it can reduce contrails' warming impact by almost 60%.