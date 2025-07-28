Romania's Mountain Town Is A Dream For Hikers With A Scenic Cable Car, Cliffside Monastery, And Hidden Castle

While Bușteni doesn't have rows of sumptuously gorgeous, shoulder-to-shoulder Parisian architecture like Bucharest, it does have some narrow, cute residential streets to poke along. It also has a few local shops along its main drag, European Route 60. Really, it's a traveler's village (population: 8,300) full of hotels more than anything else. So, when you arrive at Bușteni station from either Bucharest or Brașov, you can head directly to Cantacuzino Castle — it'll only take 20 minutes on foot.

Looking more like a noble's estate than a castle in the medieval sense, Cantacuzino Castle is a unique piece of architecture that fuses Neo-Romanian and Neo-Brâncovenesc architectural styles into something visually distinct. Taking 10 years to build, the aristocratic heritage of its original resident (Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino) can be felt in its sprawling grounds, ornate balustrades, and multiple art galleries. And not to lean into the spooky Transylvanian angle too much, but fans of Netflix's "Wednesday" will be delighted to know that this very castle is where the external shots of Nevermore Academy were filmed. And yes, the castle is well aware of this draw and advertises itself as such.

Caraiman Monastery sits on the other side of town, but is only a mere 1.5 miles away. Accessible via a barely visible wooden bridge and staircase that lead into the woods, the monastery is open to the public and free to enter. It even has accommodation for those of the Eastern Orthodox persuasion. The monastery's grounds and facade have a simple beauty to them, but the entire structure is very new and Spartan, built in 1988 towards the end of Romania's communist rule.