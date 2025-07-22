The Secret Hot Springs Hidden In California's High Desert With Majestic Mountain Views On All Sides
There are stacks of things to tempt travelers over the Sierra Crest and into the high desert of California that lurks beyond. Perhaps you'll come for the trendy adventure town of Bishop? Maybe you'll be drawn by the Mars-like landscapes of Death Valley? Or, will it be the eight (yes, eight) alpine lakes that speckle the underrated Little Lakes Valley Trail? All would be worthy reasons to venture this way, but none promise the unique bathing experience offered by Wild Willy's Hot Springs.
Anyone who's driven the legendary Highway 395 through the Owens Valley will know that hot springs and mountain scenery are a hallmark of the road. The Sierras dominate to the west, the White Mountains loom to the east, and right there in the middle are steaming ponds of hot water emerging from the ground. Wild Willy's are often named among the best of the bunch. The reason? They've got views that'll keeping you wowing, are completely natural (no manmade plunge pools here!), and are totally free to enter.
The springs await at the end of a bum-rattling track that itself veers off the Benton Crossing Road. They're just over a 10-minute drive from the junction with Highway 395, and about 20 minutes outside of the community of Mammoth Lakes. Anyone jetting into the Mammoth Yosemite Airport for skiing or hiking will be just down the road — you can go from baggage belt to bathing in balmy water in just 15 minutes.
A guide to bathing in the Wild Willy's Hot Spring
While many of the springs that pepper this part of California have purpose-built pools, Wild Willy's Hot Springs remain in a natural state. Water bubbles out of the ground to create two distinct bathing spots: One narrow pool straddles a warm river, while the other is a deeper, heart-shaped pool with enough space for several bathers at once.
To get to them, you'll have to hike along a quarter-mile boardwalk that's slightly raised above the surrounding desert brush. Soon enough, the two steaming pools come into view — as do sweeping 360-degree vistas of summits dusted with snow. As one past visitor put it on TripAdvisor: "The hot springs are in the middle of a vast, flat plain surrounded by mountains, so the scenery is picturesque."
Wild Willy's Hot Spring is open year-round, but your experience is likely to change depending on the season you come for a soak. Some people say spring is the best time of all, since bugs aren't such an issue and you'll be able to gaze out at the big snowpack of the Sierras on high. During the winter, roads leading in and out of the springs can be treacherous, but it's a rare chance to bathe while surrounded by sheets of desert snow.