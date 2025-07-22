Idaho's Most Serene Lakeside Getaway Is A Wildly Underrated Destination To Swim, Fish, And Sail

Idaho's Lake Pend Oreille has plenty of lakeside getaways, including the charming Panhandle city of Hope, which is on the lake's eastern shores. The so-called "Southern Gateway" to the lake, Bayview, is a wildly underrated vacation destination. Visitors to Bayview find it a great place to go sailing, power boating, swimming, or fishing, and since it's the most serene of the lakeside communities, you can simply relax and enjoy the scenery. Located in Idaho's Panhandle, Bayview has a year-round population of around 400 people, although that number reaches around 1,000 in the summer when the snowbirds return. The community is about 90 miles south of Canada and halfway between Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint.

Visitors can reach Bayview by flying into the airport in Spokane, Washington, which is about an hour away. Driving is the simplest way to get there, but transportation options to Bayview from the airport include taking a train or bus and then a taxi. Those who want to travel by car can take Interstate 90 to State Highway 95, turning onto SR-54, a beautiful drive that goes through Farragut State Park, which then becomes Main Street in Bayview. Guests can spend the night at campgrounds that have RV spots and cabins or find a hotel in one of the neighboring communities.