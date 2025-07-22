Idaho's Most Serene Lakeside Getaway Is A Wildly Underrated Destination To Swim, Fish, And Sail
Idaho's Lake Pend Oreille has plenty of lakeside getaways, including the charming Panhandle city of Hope, which is on the lake's eastern shores. The so-called "Southern Gateway" to the lake, Bayview, is a wildly underrated vacation destination. Visitors to Bayview find it a great place to go sailing, power boating, swimming, or fishing, and since it's the most serene of the lakeside communities, you can simply relax and enjoy the scenery. Located in Idaho's Panhandle, Bayview has a year-round population of around 400 people, although that number reaches around 1,000 in the summer when the snowbirds return. The community is about 90 miles south of Canada and halfway between Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint.
Visitors can reach Bayview by flying into the airport in Spokane, Washington, which is about an hour away. Driving is the simplest way to get there, but transportation options to Bayview from the airport include taking a train or bus and then a taxi. Those who want to travel by car can take Interstate 90 to State Highway 95, turning onto SR-54, a beautiful drive that goes through Farragut State Park, which then becomes Main Street in Bayview. Guests can spend the night at campgrounds that have RV spots and cabins or find a hotel in one of the neighboring communities.
Enjoying Lake Pend Oreille from Bayview
Lake Pend Oreille is Idaho's longest (43 miles) and deepest (1,158 feet), boasting 111 miles of shoreline. It's no surprise that people love to go swimming, boating, waterskiing, and sailing wherever the winds take them. Bayview's section of the lake has boat launches and several companies offering rental jet skis, ski boats, pontoon boats, sailboats, and kayaks. Large marinas make sure visitors have fuel, food, and other necessities.
Made by ice age glaciers and surrounded by forests and mountains, Lake Pend Oreille is known for its spectacular fishing. In fact, the state record for a Kamloops rainbow trout (37 pounds) and the world record for a 32-pound bull trout came from Lake Pend Oreille. Anglers flock to the lake to fish for Kokanee or Mackinaw salmon and a few varieties of trout. In the winter, the shallow waters are perfect for trying your hand at ice fishing. While not as large as Lake Pend Oreille, the calm waters of Priest Lake provide another great place for boating and fishing, just a few hours northeast.
Spending time on dry land in Bayview
If you happen to be visiting Bayview during the first part of July, you may get to participate in the town's annual festival, Bayview Daze. The event is set for the weekend closest to the Fourth of July, and includes a market, street parade, boat parade, and fireworks. While you're in Bayview, be sure to have a meal at the Lake House Bar and Grill for a unique dining experience. One guest on Tripadvisor says, "Really fun casual bar and grill right on the lake. Floating deck, boats, geese, ducks swimming around while you eat. Great food, fun atmosphere and incredible service. Could not be a better place for a summer outdoor meal."
Farragut State Park, which spans 4,000 acres and is one of the largest in the state, is a must-visit while you're in Bayview. It is found on the southern end of the Pend Oreille. Here, you can enjoy disc golf, a radio-controlled airplane field, hiking, and biking. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, including black bears, bobcats, and mountain goats. If you drive a mile or so up Cape Horn Road, you will be rewarded with stunning views of the southern part of the lake, three mountain ranges, and Bayview. There is no shortage of state parks in Idaho, as Round Lake State Park is another lakeside getaway just perfect for fishing and swimming.