Hidden In Idaho's Panhandle Is A Lake State Park With Forest Beauty, Swimming Spots, And Scenic Trails
The Idaho Panhandle is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise with lush forests, meandering hiking trails, and some of the most beautiful lakes. For families seeking a peaceful lake retreat with tons of outdoor activities, look no further than Round Lake State Park. Established in 1956, the park is a 15-minute drive from Sandpoint, but the nearest major airport is Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington, about 1.5 hours away. Home to larch trees and old-growth pines, this forested park boasts 142 acres of land surrounding a 58-acre lake. It's the kind of place where outdoor adventures abound and families return year after year to the same campsites.
During summer, visitors can fish for rainbow trout and bass off two docks, go kayaking or canoeing, and rent standup paddleboards. Unlike Idaho's largest lake surrounded by small towns, Round Lake only allows watercrafts with electric motors, which maintains the serene environment and keeps the water clean. In fact, visitors constantly praise the cleanliness of the lake and park facilities. "The lake is gorgeous and pristine," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. "A great swimming hole for kids and adults alike." The day-use area features a small beach, and the swimming area gets just warm enough on sunny days.
Between November and March, snow blankets the forest, creating a winter wonderland for cross-country skiing, ice fishing, snowshoeing, and warming up in front of a toasty campfire. The campground remains open year-round, but the water is turned off during the winter to keep the pipes from freezing.
Hike 7 miles of trails and enjoy shady campsites at Round Lake State Park
Round Lake State Park boasts only a handful of trails, but every path is beautifully maintained and well-marked. You can't miss the beginner-friendly Round Lake Trail, a 1.8-mile loop that circles the lake. During the warmer months, hikers can spot red-winged blackbirds, herons, robins, ducks, and flocks of Canada geese. If you're really quiet, you may spot an osprey diving into the water or one of the park's resident moose. Although they may look gentle, moose are powerful animals and should never be approached. During the winter, Round Lake Trail becomes a popular cross-country skiing destination for beginner and intermediate skiers with 7 miles of groomed trails.
The park also offers a campground with 51 campsites shaded by pines, including 16 with water and electricity hook-ups. The 16 partial hook-up sites are separate from the other areas, so tent campers won't be disturbed by the sounds of generators. Each site comes with a picnic table, a fire ring with a grate, and a flat area for pitching a tent. In addition, guests have access to vault and flush toilets (depending on the season), the dump station, firewood for sale, a visitor center, and drinking water.
If you can't book a site at Round Lake State Park, try Priest Lake State Park. Home to a lakefront campground with 151 sites and five rustic cabins, Idaho's "Crown Jewel" boasts a glistening lake, secluded islands, and beaches, and is only 30 miles from the Canadian border.
Tips for visiting Round Lake State Park and the surrounding area
The best time to visit Round Lake State Park is between May and October, when the weather is warmer and you won't encounter snow. If you're planning a camping trip during peak season (Memorial Day through Labor Day), reserve your sites well in advance and anticipate sharing the campground with lots of other families. Visitors can book campsites up to nine months in advance via the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation reservation system.
Dogs are allowed in the park and campground, but must remain on leash. However, dogs aren't permitted on the small beach or the docks. When hiking with your dog, keep in mind that you may encounter beavers, deer, or other native animals, so it's important to maintain control of your pet.
During the winter months, some campsites are available, but you might be more comfortable staying in a town with amenities, such as Coeur d'Alene, an idyllic lakefront mountain town where you can hit the beach and the ski slopes in the same day. Visitors can also book a stay at Schweitzer Mountain and discover the uncrowded ski slopes near Round Lake State Park. Overlooking neighboring Sandpoint, this ski resort is a hub of winter activities and an excellent base for your Northern Idaho winter trip.