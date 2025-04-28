Hidden In Idaho's Panhandle Is A Lake State Park With Forest Beauty, Swimming Spots, And Scenic Trails

The Idaho Panhandle is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise with lush forests, meandering hiking trails, and some of the most beautiful lakes. For families seeking a peaceful lake retreat with tons of outdoor activities, look no further than Round Lake State Park. Established in 1956, the park is a 15-minute drive from Sandpoint, but the nearest major airport is Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington, about 1.5 hours away. Home to larch trees and old-growth pines, this forested park boasts 142 acres of land surrounding a 58-acre lake. It's the kind of place where outdoor adventures abound and families return year after year to the same campsites.

During summer, visitors can fish for rainbow trout and bass off two docks, go kayaking or canoeing, and rent standup paddleboards. Unlike Idaho's largest lake surrounded by small towns, Round Lake only allows watercrafts with electric motors, which maintains the serene environment and keeps the water clean. In fact, visitors constantly praise the cleanliness of the lake and park facilities. "The lake is gorgeous and pristine," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. "A great swimming hole for kids and adults alike." The day-use area features a small beach, and the swimming area gets just warm enough on sunny days.

Between November and March, snow blankets the forest, creating a winter wonderland for cross-country skiing, ice fishing, snowshoeing, and warming up in front of a toasty campfire. The campground remains open year-round, but the water is turned off during the winter to keep the pipes from freezing.